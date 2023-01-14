From Google to SCOTUS: Responsibility for Promoting Terrorist Videos Ruins the Internet





For years, YouTube has been accused of enabling terrorist recruitment. This happens when a user clicks on a terrorist video hosted on the platform, and then he spirals into a rabbit hole of extremist content automatically queued through YouTube’s recommendation engine. is said to occur in In 2016, the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, who was killed in the 2015 Paris attacks after extremists used YouTube to recruit personnel, sued YouTube’s owner, Google, after a court ruled that YouTube had identified terrorists. forced to consider the role of allegedly aiding and abetting. Since then, Google has defended YouTube. Then, last year, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.

Now, the Gonzalez family believes Section 230 protections designed to protect websites from liability for hosting third-party content should be extended to protect the right of platforms to endorse harmful content. I hope the High Court agrees that it is not.

That said, Google believes that’s how the Liability Shield works. In a court filing yesterday, Google argued that Section 230 protects YouTube’s recommendation engine as a legitimate tool for facilitating the communication and content of others.

Section 230 defines interactive computer services to include tools for selecting, selecting, filtering, searching, subsetting, organizing, or reorganizing content, thereby sorting content through algorithms. Google claimed it did. Congress intended to protect these functions, not just for hosting third-party content.

Google says its denial that Section 230 protections apply to YouTube’s recommendation engine means that all websites, from search engines to online shopping websites, that use algorithms to sort and display relevant content. Claimed it would remove the shield protecting the site. Google warned that this would have devastating ramifications, turning the internet into a chaos and litigation minefield.

In Google’s view, the judgment against Google would turn the Internet into a dystopia, where all websites and even individual users could be sued for sharing links to content deemed offensive. . In a statement, Halimah DeLaine Prado, Google’s legal counsel, said that while such liability has led some large websites to meticulously and excessively censor their content, He said that resource-poor websites would probably go the other way and not censor anything.

The decision to undermine Section 230 will force websites to remove potentially controversial content or turn a blind eye to objectionable content and remain unaware of it, Delane Prado said. You’re forced to choose between overly curated mainstream sites and peripheral sites flooded with objectionable content.

The Supreme Court will begin hearing oral arguments in this case on February 21.

Google asked the court to uphold the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision that Section 230 in fact protects YouTube’s recommendation engine. The Gonzalez family seeks a ruling that the Section 230 exemption does not directly cover YouTube’s actions in endorsing terrorist videos posted by third parties.

Ars was unable to reach any of the legal teams for comment.

Next: Decide the fate of Section 230

In court filings, Google argued that YouTube had already created community guidelines to ban content that promotes terrorist organizations to combat solicitation.

Since 2017, Google has taken steps to remove violating content and block reach, including improving the YouTube algorithm to better recognize extremist content. Perhaps most applicable to this case, at the time, YouTube implemented redirect methods using targeted ads to steer potential ISIS recruits away from radical videos.

Google said in a court filing today that YouTube’s functionality will be different than it was in 2015, and that the video-sharing platform will invest more to prioritize stronger enforcement of its violent extremism policies. said I was going. In the fourth quarter of 2022, YouTube automatically detected and removed about 95% of videos that violated its policies, court filings said.

According to Google, companies operating under Section 230 protections already have an incentive to make the Internet safer, and the Supreme Court ruled that the decision to change the way Section 230 should be construed would: The risk of disturbing that delicate balance must be considered.

Google argues that it is Congress, not the Supreme Court, that decides to amend Section 230. Lawmakers’ recent attempts to reform Section 230 have so far failed, but this week Joe Biden told Congress to reverse course on how the liability shield works. to join him. If Biden gets his way, platforms like YouTube could be held responsible for hosting offensive third-party content in the future. Such regulatory changes could give the Gonzalez family some peace of mind knowing that YouTube is legally required to block all terrorist videos proactively, but Google’s argument is that such It suggests that extreme Section 230 reforms will inevitably disrupt the Internet. ”

