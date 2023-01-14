Google Cloud Unveils New Retail AI Tools Ahead of NRF 2023





Organized by the National Retail Federation, NRF 2023 is the retail industry’s largest event and takes place Monday at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. But ahead of what is known as the Retails Big Show, today Google Cloud introduced a variety of new artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. This will enable retailers to facilitate in-store inventory checks, enhance online shopping, and provide more personalized searches and offers. better recommendations.

According to Amy Eschliman, managing director of retail solutions at Google Cloud, shoppers are demanding a more fluid and natural online shopping experience since the pandemic.

Before the pandemic hit, 80% of global transactions were done in brick-and-mortar stores, but the shift to digital continued. COVID flipped the switch overnight, she told her VentureBeat via email. While brick-and-mortar shopping has definitely resumed, shoppers have changed forever.

To meet new consumer expectations, Eschliman explained that new AI-driven personalization capabilities will customize the results customers get when searching and browsing the retailer’s website.

Use customer behavior on e-commerce sites, such as clicks, carts, purchases, and other information to determine shopper preferences and preferences. AI then moves products that match those preferences to the top of searches and browses personalized and relevant results in leaderboards.

She explained that she knows shoppers want this kind of personalized experience more than ever. They prefer brands that personalize their contact, adding that 86% want brands that understand their interests and preferences.

Browse AI, a new feature from Google Cloud in its Discovery AI solution for retailers, uses machine learning to allow shoppers to select a category, such as women’s jackets or kitchenware, on a retailer’s e-commerce site. Choose the best order for your products.

Historically, e-commerce sites have sorted product results based on category bestseller lists or human-created rules, such as manually deciding which clothing to highlight based on seasonality.

Browse AI takes a new approach with self-curation and learning from experience, saving retailers the time and expense of manually curating multiple e-commerce pages.

The new tool now supports 72 languages ​​and is generally available to retailers worldwide.

Shelf check using Google Cloud AI

U.S. retailers will lose $82 billion from empty inventories in 2021 alone, according to NielsenIQ analysis of inventory conditions.

Built on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Vision and powered by two machine learning models, a product recognition engine and a tag recognition engine, Google Cloud’s new AI-driven shelf checking solution is available in preview worldwide. It also helps solve the thorny problem of how to identify products of all types at scale based solely on their visual and textual characteristics, and turn that data into actionable insights.

Eschliman explained that the solution leverages Google’s vast database of facts to help retailers recognize billions of products and ensure they have the right inventory on their shelves. Combining this comprehensive dataset with her cutting-edge AI from Google Cloud will help retailers better manage in-store inventory, she said. She also tackles the traditional industry challenge of knowing what a retailer’s shelves actually look like and where they need to be replenished at any given time.

AI powers the retail recommendation game

Google Cloud also added an upgrade to Recommendations AI announced today to make ecommerce even more personalized and dynamic.

A new page-level optimization feature enables e-commerce sites to dynamically determine which product recommendation panel to display uniquely to shoppers. Page-level optimization also minimizes the need for resource-intensive user experience testing, increasing user engagement and conversion rates.

Additionally, the recently added Revenue Optimization feature uses machine learning models co-built with DeepMind to combine e-commerce site product categories, item prices, and customer clicks and conversions to optimize shopper turnover. Find the right balance of long-term satisfaction. Revenue growth for retailers.

Finally, the new repurchase model leverages a customer’s shopping history to provide personalized recommendations for potential repurchases.

Retailers can be buried in data

Eschliman said many retailers are in the early stages of the process of truly leveraging real-time customer, product and supply chain data to improve business operations and customer experience.

But the reality, she said, is often buried in retail data. AI and machine learning can process and analyze massive amounts of data in real-time, identify patterns and trends, and make predictions and decisions with increasing accuracy and confidence, making them the biggest challenges retailers face today. We are uniquely qualified to take on any challenge. .

