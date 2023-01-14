Google says antitrust law is a blow to India’s digitalization





New Delhi:

Google on Friday accused competition regulators of imposing penalties for allegedly abusing its dominant position, saying the order would hurt efforts to accelerate digital adoption in India and lead to higher prices.

The US tech giant, which failed to secure interim relief for a fine of over Rs 220 crore imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), wrote a blog, The Heart of the Matter, to explain how the order is going. I conveyed the point about doing harm. country’s digital ecosystem.

India is at a crossroads where it needs to remove barriers to access and make safe and secure smartphones available to all.

“At a time when only half of India’s population is connected, the direction of CCI’s mandate will hurt ecosystem-wide efforts to accelerate digital adoption in the country,” the company said. It added it was appealing against the

Last October, CCI fined Google INR 133.776 billion for exploiting its dominant position on Android, which accounts for 97% of smartphones in India. The US tech giant has been fined another Rs 936 crore for a lawsuit related to its Play Store policies.

In the first case, the CCI had asked Google to allow smartphone users on the Android platform to uninstall the app and choose a search engine of their choice, while the regulator asked developers to remove Google Play’s It called for corrective action to be taken against policies enforcing its use. A billing system for listing apps on the Play Store.

Currently, it is not possible to remove apps such as Google Maps and YouTube from pre-installed Android phones.

Google has failed to secure relief from the Court of Appeals NCLAT, which sought to deposit 10% of the fine within four weeks. Since then, Google has moved the Supreme Court in at least one case.

In a blog, Google said Android is a key part of India’s mobile and internet growth story.

“When Android was released in 2008, access to smart internet-enabled devices was a major challenge due to prohibitive costs. Through quality apps, we’ve been helping devices, manufacturers make smartphones significantly more affordable.”

As a result, you can get a full-featured smartphone for less than Rs 6,000.

“For a country like India, where deployment costs are the biggest barrier to digitization, this had serious implications. More users incentivize more developers, and those developers Each of them scaled instantly by creating one app for Android,” he said.

Annual app downloads in India will reach a peak of 29 billion in 2022, making it the second largest app market after China, establishing a viable business on the Play Store for developers in India and beyond We provide a powerful platform for

According to Google, predatory apps expose users to financial fraud and data theft, and while the Play Store can scan apps for malware and compliance with local laws, they can also be sideloaded from other sources. The same checks may not be performed for apps that have been

It said the CCI-ordered remedies would hurt India’s push for digital adoption, adding that the regulator-ordered remedies would lead to increased exposure to online harm and privacy risks.

“Devices built with incompatible ‘forks’ (or different versions of Android) do not support the security and user safety features provided by Google, preventing Google from protecting those devices.” increase.

“Without robust and consistent security upgrades, users of these devices are exposed to cybercrime, bugs and malware. is a serious problem.”

Today’s Android offers the right balance of consistent security foundations through baseline compatibility, but on top of that, device manufacturers create bespoke and highly differentiated user experiences for their brands. have the choice to

“The uncontrolled proliferation of such apps on unsecured devices could expose millions of Indian users to data exfiltration risks, threatening personal and national security,” Google said. says.

Incompatible Android forks do not support security and user safety features provided by Google, leaving the security responsibility of these devices up to the OEM. OEMs must invest heavily in creating consistent year-round security upgrades.

This will lead to higher costs for OEMs, resulting in a more expensive device for Indian consumers, the company said.

As a result of the Android Compatibility Program, when developers create apps for Android, their apps have immediate access to Android’s vast user base. This allows small developers to compete with larger developers across the Android ecosystem on the basis of product merit and superiority.

If CCI orders were implemented, “there would be no level playing field as there is on Android, and large developers who could support a wider range of incompatible forks would be able to dominate the market.” of product quality.”

Google said the free Android operating system will allow device makers to build a wide range of devices at different price points, giving users unprecedented choice.

Android allows OEMs to freely preinstall other apps and app stores.

“Users are free to install apps from sources other than app stores (“sideloading”). In such cases, Android displays an alert to help the user act on their own safety.

“For developers, in addition to providing a vast and vibrant platform to reach users, Android offers tools, predictability, timely security upgrades, and multiple monetization options.” Added.

(Except for the headline, this article is unedited by NDTV staff and published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured video of the day

Bengaluru Metro Pillar Tragedy: High Court Takes Its Own Case

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/google-says-antitrust-penalty-a-strike-blow-at-digital-adoption-in-india-3690999 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos