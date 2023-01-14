Google Workspace updates: A weekly roundup of Google Workspace updates





1 New Updates Unless otherwise noted, the features below have been fully released or are in the process of being rolled out (no more than 15 business days to complete rollout) and are available for immediate release and planned availability. Release both releases at the same time (or at each stage, if not). rollout will be completed within 15 business days) and is available to all Google Workspace and G Suite customers.Find apps and app commands in chat with new unified menu

We’re using a new integrated menu to make it easier to find and use the Chat app. Simply click the (+) button next to the chat message compose bar to view your installed apps. You can also browse and run any slash command your app supports. On the web, the integrated menu includes a search function that lets you browse new apps. | | Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Education Standard, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Frontline, Legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers only is available.

Previous notice

The following announcement was made on the Workspace Updates blog earlier this week. See the original blog post for details.

New option to display non-printing characters in Google Docs

You can now choose to display non-printing characters to see how your document is laid out. | | Learn more.

Improved voice functionality in Google Docs and Slides

We’ve improved the ability to type and edit in speaker notes in Google Docs or Google Slides, with auto-captioning slides to show what the speaker is saying in real time. | | Learn more.

Manage all your Google Workspace API activity from one place

You can now view and manage all your Google Workspace API activity within the Google Cloud Console. Here you can see your currently running APIs and their associated requests in one place. | | Learn more.

Increase efficiency by improving meeting room management with room release

Room release (an existing feature that releases a reserved room if all but one attendee declines the invitation) is turned on by default. There is a transition period from January 11, 2023 to he March 6, where administrators can opt out structured rooms or groups of users from this room release setting. | | Only available to Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Education Standard, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and former G Suite Business customers. | | Learn more.

Google Meet’s new in-meeting reactions

Emojis can now be used to share in-meeting reactions on Google Meet on the web, Meet hardware devices, and iOS. Android is coming soon. | | Learn more.

Introducing Easy Conversation Creation in Google Chat

Combining flows for creating one-on-one and group conversations greatly simplifies the process of creating conversations in Chat. | | Learn more.

View speaker notes while viewing Google Slides in Google Meet

In October 2022, we introduced the ability to view Google Slides directly in Google Meet. Based on this, you can now view speaker notes within Google Meet. | | Available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Education Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Nonprofits customers only. | | Learn more. Completed rollout Scheduled release domains: Rapid release and Scheduled release domains:

