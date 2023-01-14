Tesla cuts prices significantly, is that a good thing or a bad thing?





Tesla’s sales are expected to grow by more than 40% in 2022, but fell short of its sales targets in part due to weak demand in China. A Tesla Model 3 is seen here at one of the automaker’s Shanghai stores. Future Publications by CFOTO/Getty Images

Tesla announced significant price cuts across its model lineup on Thursday, dropping from $3,000 (the base-grade Model 3) to $13,000 (the base Model Y).

Historically, Tesla rarely offered price cuts or discounts, but a line-wide price cut was last-minute for 2022 when it offered a $3,750 rebate on Model 3 and Model Y deliveries in December. follows the program of They also follow a roller coaster year for automakers. It has surpassed BMW as America’s best-selling luxury brand, but pressure from new competitors, slowing demand in China and serious concerns over Tesla’s image rattled by investors and customers alike by CEO Elon Stocks fell 64% year-on-year, thanks to a devastating blow to Mr. Musk’s nasty Twitter takeover.

Price cuts are controversial for Tesla fans. They undo most of the price increases of the last two years and position the Model 3 and Model Y to take advantage of post-Inflation Reduction Act tax credits. And all four Tesla cars are becoming more competitive against a growing number of new rivals. But lowering new prices risks hurting once-robust resale prices, which have already fallen for months, and angering existing customers.

Two customers exploring a Tesla Model 3 in Hangzhou, January 4, 2023. China ended his EV subsidy program at the end of 2022 after delaying his two-year phase-out. Supply and demand for future publications by CFOTO/Getty Images

Despite Tesla’s record year, Motor Intelligence data shows 522,444 vehicles will travel in the U.S. in 2022 (up 48% from 2021), with demand starting to slow in the second half, especially in China. However, even after that, in the United States

China is the automaker’s largest export market, and the Model 3 and Model Y are produced in Shanghai for that market. But EVs make up 35% of his car sales in China (versus his just 6% in the US), and both cars face more direct competitors than the US. In 2022, while buyers rush to buy subsidized EVs from Chinese companies such as his BYD and his XPeng, Tesla’s sales fell 42% last year.

Automakers cut prices for Chinese-made Teslas by as much as 9.4% in October and as much as 13.5% last week as sales fell. Production has also declined. The price cut had two effects for him. First, they garnered angry protests from recent customers demanding compensation at Tesla stores in China, but at least one of them in China (his Aito, a subsidiary of Huawei) has retaliated with price cuts. asked.

Lower prices would make Tesla more attractive in post-subsidy China, and similar thinking is being applied to price cuts in the United States, with similar reasons for lower demand, increased competition, and government Supporting incentive rules have changed.

Even attractive cars can be heavily incentivized, like this Dodge Viper from 2003. The dealer system has historically made pricing (both rebates and markups) more opaque than his EV startup’s online model these days. Tim Boyle/Getty Images Legacy beyond imagination

Last week, Tesla revealed its production and delivery numbers for the fourth quarter of 2022. Worldwide he built 439,701 vehicles, but he delivered only 405,278.

Given these numbers, the December rebate is neither surprising nor unprecedented. In 1975 Chrysler Corporation disposed of unsold Dodge Darts and Plymouth Dusters with a rebate of up to 14% of MSRP. Within months, Ford, GM, and American Motors followed suit, and since then rebates have become a way to boost sales or clear inventory. Little is known about the big discounts.

Tesla posted a very large sales increase in 2022, but the automaker appears to have more supply than ideally wanted, and this is likely to be a factor in the price drop. Almost certainly, says Ed Kim, president and chief analyst at the consulting firm. Auto Pacific.

Price cuts will almost certainly increase sales volume, Kim added. It remains to be seen how much that will affect Tesla’s earnings. Of course, Tesla products continue to generate revenue throughout the ownership cycle with the ability to add features such as data plans and full self-driving after purchase. Given that the car’s own margins have been slashed, will that be enough to keep it financially sound?

Tesla’s price volatility is more pronounced than automakers that sell through dealers. Automakers’ price increases over the last two years are consistent with additional Dealer Markups (ADMs) found on other popular vehicles. Tesla sells directly to consumers, so it’s only reflected in the MSRP. Yet, among its competitors, only GM has done so with significant price cuts for the Chevrolet Volt EV and Volt EUV.

New pricing will make some models even more attractive heading into 2023. For example, the Model Y Performance has dropped from $69,990 to $56,990 (down 18.6%), trailing his latest Kia EV6 GT ($62,925).

It will also lower the price of all versions of the entry-level Model 3 and Model Y to levels that qualify for the $7,500 tax incentive in 2023. Must not exceed $55,000 for sedans, hatchbacks and wagons and $80,000 for SUVs, vans and pickups, manufactured in North America.

The Model S and Model X have been slashed from $10,000 to $19,000, but they’re still pricier than newer choices like the Lucid Air, Rivian R1S and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. The cuts mean that a completely redesigned replacement for Tesla’s flagship model doesn’t appear to be in the pipeline for the foreseeable future, despite plans for a Model 3 refresh scheduled for next year. It doesn’t even address the facts.

Tesla will overtake BMW as America’s best-selling luxury brand in 2022. This is the first American brand since Lincoln in 1998. This also means there are hundreds of thousands of new owners who must remain happy in the long run. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images Buy, Sell or Keep?

Throughout the Covid-19 era, Tesla prices continued to rise until July 2022 for both new and used vehicles. Data from used-car retailing platform CoPilot shows Tesla has seen the biggest price drop of any manufacturer since gas prices eased over the summer. Since then, data shows Tesla’s price has plummeted 25% from his July average price of $71,325 to his December price of $51,516.

A new price drop will very likely make this even worse, CoPilot CEO Pat Ryan told Forbes Wheels. Second-hand Tesla prices are likely to continue to fall at a significant rate through the end of March. This is a stunning reversal from last spring when EV and Tesla prices surged along with fuel prices.

This is bad news for sellers and used car retailers, and as in China, there may be a backlash. In 1997, Toyota cut the price of the slow-selling Supra by $10,000. This is a sign of frustration for customers who have purchased Supra over the past three years. Of course, his 9,000-odd Supra at the time was small compared to Tesla’s sales today.

Relatively few Tesla buyers in recent times have taken to social media to vent their frustrations, but the price volatility has rattled some long-term owners. I am commenting. When someone loses trust in an investment (to use the term loosely), it’s very bad for a brand.

Tesla’s pricing is unpredictable, fluctuating from month to month, but rarely by that much, making it difficult for prospective buyers to plan their purchases. Will it go down again or will it go up?

Still, the low prices will be very good for used buyers, Ryan added. For consumers who have been waiting to buy a new or used Tesla, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.

