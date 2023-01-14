Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition | Pricing and Early Access Explained





With Hogwarts Legacy coming out soon, it’s time to decide which version of the new Harry Potter game to buy.

As is increasingly common in the gaming world, there are several different options on the market when it comes to pre-ordering Hogwarts Legacy.

Gamers can choose from Hogwarts Legacy Standard Edition, Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition, Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition, and Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition. But what does that mean in practice? Please read on.

Note: If you’re the type of person with access to multiple gaming devices, it’s worth knowing that PlayStation users get the exclusive quest The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop at least a year before anyone else.

Hogwarts Legacy Pricing: What’s the Cheapest Version?

No surprises here! The cheapest version of Hogwarts Legacy is the Standard Edition, but its price varies by platform.

According to GAME, Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition will cost 59.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, 54.99 on PS4 and Xbox One, and 49.99 on Switch.

On Steam, the PC Standard Edition is priced at 49.99, which seems like a pretty good deal compared to next-gen prices.

Fun fact: Anyone who pre-orders the game, even if it’s the cheapest version, will get an in-game Onyx Hippogriff as a pre-order bonus.

Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition looks to be priced at 74.99 on console. You can check availability for the PlayStation version on GAME, while the Xbox version is on Amazon and 59.99 on PC via Steam.

The Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition is stated to have additional benefits not available in the Standard Edition.

Thestral Mount Dark Arts Battle Arena Dark Arts Cosmetic Set 72 Hours Early Access

The last one, early access to the game itself, is particularly intriguing. We’ve been waiting long enough for this, haven’t we?

It’s also worth noting that you’ll see the option to pre-order the “Digital Deluxe Edition” on the virtual PlayStation Store and Xbox Store. Both are priced at 74.99.

This version includes all of the above, plus the Dark Arts Garrison Hat and the option for cross-gen upgrades (useful if you get a new console in the middle of the game).

What about Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition?

And finally, the most expensive version is the Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition, priced at $274.99 in GAME.

Not only does it come in a big box, but it also includes everything you get in the Deluxe Edition (including the Dark Arts Garrison Hat), this expensive version is said to include:

Life Size Floating Ancient Magic Wand Book Base Steel Case Kelpie Robe

Of course, this version may only entice mega-fans who collect merch. However, the Deluxe Edition feels like it will be popular with the masses.

Hogwarts Legacy launches on February 10th for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with older consoles getting the game later in the year.

You can pre-order the game from Amazon or your chosen retailer, or read more at the link below.

