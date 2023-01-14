Google Stadia controller won’t be paperweight after service is shut down





Google is offering Stadia users a few consolation prizes before its game-streaming service ends on January 18th. First, we plan to release a tool to enable Bluetooth support on Stadia controllers. You’ll have to wait until next week to download it, but as long as the platform recognizes your hardware first, this should help your device with just about any title that supports gamepads.

The company also released a Snake clone, Worm Game, as a final “thank you” to its users. It’s a simple project that the Stadia team has been using for testing since pre-launch, but it might be worth a try if you want to give the service a proper send-off.

However, if you played Destiny 2 on Stadia, you’re out of luck. Bungie has already shut down his Stadia servers for Destiny 2, and gamers will be able to enable Cross Save and move their characters elsewhere until his January 18th. The developer also warns that players should not disable cross save “for any reason” after the 18th as long as Stadia is his primary account.

These last-minute announcements probably come as no shock. Google announced its closure plan in September and began issuing refunds in November. Other game studios have also been helping with the transition for weeks. IO Interactive recently released a promised progression carryover tool for Hitman players. Ubisoft, meanwhile, is giving away his PC copy of the game purchased through Stadia. If you haven’t taken the leap yet, you were probably ready.

The technology behind Stadia lives on, and Worm Game is just a memory. In addition to the controller update, Google’s Immersive His Stream for Games will make cloud capabilities available to other companies. Still, the news is a bittersweet reminder that Google’s most ambitious gaming endeavor is coming to an end.

