Google’s Supreme Court Complaint Explaining Why Section 230 Is Necessary





Next month, the Supreme Court will hear Gonzalez v. Google. The lawsuit seeks to protect Google from civil liability for third-party content under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

The plaintiff is Reinaldo Gonzalez, whose daughter was killed in a 2015 terrorist attack. Gonzalez argues that Google’s subsidiary YouTube should be held accountable. YouTube’s algorithm recommended terrorist content posted on a platform that Gonzalez claimed to have supported Islamic State. The case is asking whether Section 230 applies to content recommended by YouTube’s algorithm. Defending itself, the law, and the usefulness of online algorithms, Google filed a complaint with the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Gonzalez argues that YouTube’s recommendation algorithm makes YouTube, to some extent, a publisher of third-party content and is therefore not protected by Section 230. In its gist, Google reaffirmed that YouTube’s endorsements are within the stated word and intent.

“If Section 230 does not apply to the way YouTube organizes third-party videos, petitioners and the government have a search engine that organizes a flood of otherwise unnavigable websites, videos, comments, messages and products. There is no coherent theory of how to store recommendations and other basic software tools for lists, files, and other information,” Google wrote in its brief.

Almost all online services that host third-party content use algorithms to effectively filter content, Google said. Without algorithmic sorting, your own search engine would be an “unordered, spam-filled” mess. In addition, platforms such as Amazon, Lexis (which publishes legal review articles), and TripAdvisor (which hosts business reviews) also impose restrictions on all user content if endorsing content defeats the platform’s Section 230 protections. The company argued that it would face legal liability.

Both Democrats and Republicans want to functionally abolish Section 230 in order to keep Big Tech under congressional control. advocated reform.[ing] Section 230 protects technology companies from liability for content posted on their sites. ”

But by shielding platforms from liability, Section 230 also protects free speech, as opposed to what disgruntled politicians like Biden and Senator Josh Hawley (Republican) mean. Without Section 230, Google, Facebook, and many other platforms would have to severely limit what users can publish. A world where Facebook could be held responsible for your posts is a world where Facebook doesn’t want your posts at all. From restaurant reviews to criticism of government officials, the platform may legally deem it too risky to host.

“Unreasonable and prompt removal is commonplace in online copyright law. [user-generated content] A copyright safe harbor is no more favorable to defendants than Section 230,” writes Eric Goldman, a law professor at Santa Clara University. We target UGC because Section 230 provides legal certainty at a relatively low cost. “

Opponents of Section 230 misunderstand how algorithms work and their usefulness, and greatly underestimate the work they do to promote free expression and discussion. Without the protections of Section 230, many platforms either allow all content (to avoid appearing like a publisher) or enforce strict content moderation policies to ensure that objectionable content is taken to court. should not be used in In short, some platforms can become a hateful, filthy hellscape, while others are too boring to retain users.

“This Court runs the risk of turning today’s Internet into one that forces us to choose between overly curated mainstream sites and fringe sites rife with objectionable content. We should refuse to adopt a theory that has not been

