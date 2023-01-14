The World’s Most Important Tech Event – ​​La Voce di New York





The four-day event attracts hundreds of visitors and features pitches from 50 startups and insights into Italy’s innovation ecosystem. Also, the Italian his pavilion at Investor Night was sold out and attracted the attention of more than 300 guests. His Italian delegation to CES in Las Vegas, the most important tech event in the world, was a huge success in terms of audience, ideas and energy. Italy’s participation in the American event organized by the ITA (Italian Trade Agency) has achieved its goal of providing the world’s most cutting-edge audience with a taste of Italian innovation.

“At CES in Las Vegas, Italy unveiled a truly integrated ecosystem of successful future-oriented companies, research centers, universities, government and municipalities,” said the ITA Los Angeles office. Trade Commissioner Alessandra Rainaldi said. “We have invited 50 startups from all major sectors of the innovation market to the most important showcase in the tech world. The success of this experience will further enhance the value of the initiative’s entire network.”

Italy’s participation in CES gets off to a great start with CES organizer Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Chairman Gary Shapiro attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with Los Angeles Consul General Silvia Chiabe and Antonino Raspina (Trade) I cut Commissioner and US Executive Director of ITA’s New York office.

Afterwards, during the four-day event, numerous “Innovation Talks” were held in the central arena of the pavilion, touching on various topics of the Italian and European ecosystems and the opportunities offered by the US market. A representative of the California state government, along with Consul Chiave and his Alessandra Rainaldi, discussed the startup growth opportunities in the state, and his Jean-David Malo, president of the European Innovation Council (EIC), spoke with Horizon Europe and others. We talked about European programs. The mic was then handed over to her Prospera Women, a Silicon Valley organization that puts together programs to help women-led startups around the world, making it a more central topic than ever at his CES this year. A discussion on diversity and inclusion took place.

The focus of the final panel discussion on the first day was future mobility, with presentations by Dario Peirone, Director of the Foreign Center for the International Development of the Piedmont Region (Ceipiemonte), the cradle of the Italian automobile industry, and Benedetto Carambia. was broken. , Head of Research, Development and Innovation at Movyon, a smart mobility company in the Autostrade per l’Italia group. They were joined by Paolo Tatić, Professor of Strategy and Sustainability at his UCL School of Management in London, and Vincent Mauroit, Director of Tech Transfer at NOI Techpark. Sergio Savaresi, a professor at the Politecnico di Milano and the leader of his PoliMOVE project team, has had some success in the Indy Autonomous Challenge, including winning a race in Las Vegas during CES.

On the second day, in addition to the startups that excited the arena on the pitch, Peirone, President of Ceipiemonte, Fabrizio Ricca, Regional Councilor for International Development, and Antonio Casu, CEO of Italdesign, took the stage. Next was “The New Italian Manufacturing” by Professor Carlo Bagnoli, Professor at Ca’ Foscari University in Venice and Director of the VeniSIA Accelerator. His Delcon, a Bergamo-based biomedical company, has partnered with the New York Blood Center to develop Compasso his Dolo Design Award-winning blood scale named Milano. He is Enrico Zobele, president of Everel Group, a component company that has opened an open innovation center. And he’s Mario Cammarota, his R&D manager at Unox.

The event with the largest audience participation took place in the late afternoon of the second day. Italian For his Investor Night, more than 300 of his people, including innovators and international investors, were welcomed to the Italian pavilion and presented “Spritz & Pitch.”

January 7th, dedicated to the local innovative ecosystem and hosting an Innovation Talk and a panel dedicated to the innovative ecosystem of Elia Science Park National Research Institute, a partner of Italy’s initiative at CES It featured regional delegations from Sardinia and Marche. These two regional ecosystems are most structurally represented within the pavilion, followed by pitches from their respective startups in Las Vegas.

