TechPoint CEO Talks Jobs and Mission to Grow Indiana’s Tech Sector





TechPoint CEO and President Ting Gootee is certain of one thing. That said, tech workers and digital innovation are key to Indiana’s economic growth, especially in advanced sectors such as agriculture, life sciences, manufacturing, and logistics.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment in computer and information technology jobs will grow 15% over the next decade, faster than the average for all other occupations. This increase equates to 682,800 new jobs for him in areas such as coding, web and software development, computer science and cybersecurity.

Gootee, who was named head of TechPoint last year, hopes Indiana will keep pace with its growth by adding 41,000 tech workers by 2030.

TechPoint, a nonprofit that works to advance technology in Indiana, already has a worker placement program. But Gouty said the pandemic has increased the need to supply tech workers across the sector and other industries.

The reason I was drawn to this one opportunity was, “Besides capital, it addresses larger issues like that.

Gootee, 43, is the first woman to lead TechPoint since it’s been around for almost 20 years. The non-profit organization is one of her five industry initiatives under the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, a joint effort of CEOs of notable universities, businesses and foundations to foster growth and prosperity in the region.

TechPoints is focused on the state’s technology sector, supporting efforts to grow the sector ecosystem, attract and retain skilled workers, increase capital spending, and nurture start-ups and emerging industries.

Gootee said he believes there is a real opportunity to improve the lives of Hoosiers and address the technology equity gap.

That’s a big deal, she said, noting TechPoints’ commitment to working with partners across the business sector. An important part of that is getting more people of color and women into the field.

Broadening your path to success

Gootee succeeds TechPoint’s longtime CEO and president, Mike Langellier, who was appointed president and CEO in 2012. When she took office in her May, Gootee was one of her two female CEOs and the third leader to lead economic development initiatives under her CICP. Organization since it came under the CICP.

But even before he officially started working, Gootee started by launching a listening tour of what employees thought of TechPoint’s work.

She said she knows that because of her professional and personal background, she’ll quickly come up with a series of ideas, but there’s also potential bias. I want to make sure I listen.

But Gootee also sees her internal prejudices as positives that can be the basis for a fresh, different, and authentic perspective. She represents a key point of intersectionality as immigrants, women, and people of color.

The daughter of a working professional, Gootee said she was raised with an emphasis on academic performance. She grew up in an environment where her career ambitions were thought to climb the ladder at Eli Lilly or work for Intel. Gouty, the daughter of her professor and doctor, said her parents taught her to work hard.

I have a mindset early on that whatever you do will work. She said she would find success both in school and in the professional world. The biggest reason I can sit in my current seat is because I am on that path.

But as she navigated her field and encountered social discourses about inequality, Gootie received a different kind of education.

There are other groups already defined as underrepresented groups, she pointed out shortly after taking the job. The lack of that kind of support, social capital, access to networks, opportunities and pathways to success can make it much more difficult. We don’t need to, but we recognize that much can still be done in terms of expanding the opportunities that drive success.

Building a platform that attracts working people

TechPoint’s origins date back to the 1990s, when Indianapolis began to see technology, especially software as a service, as a potential area of ​​economic growth.

According to CICIP president and CEO David Johnson, the city initially chose to build and build locally, including Don Brown, Scott Webber, Mark Hill, David Becker and Scott Jones. He relied on a handful of successful tech entrepreneurs.

“There really wasn’t any venture activity in this place to talk about. Those people were really the standout exception,” Johnson said. We were establishing, but they were all in the tech field, so there was a lot of interest in seeing if we could bring together that talent and form some kind of association.”

In 2006 TechPoint became part of CICP. It was led by Jim Jay until Langelliert had his 2012. He expanded his TechPoint approach, moving from a focus on legislation to looking at the technology ecosystem as a whole and what can be done to make it healthier. He advocated for and played a key role in helping shape programs such as the Technology He Business and He Next Level Fund to invest in Elevate Ventures.

Meanwhile, a new generation of companies established a presence in the local market and continued to build out TechPoint’s other programs on entrepreneur training and acceleration and company building.

“A lot of it comes down to talent and how you acquire it,” Johnson said. “How can we move more people here to participate in tech jobs? That’s where TechPoint works.”

accidental investor

Gootees’ path to TechPoint was paved by venture capitalism.

She came to Indiana from Beijing and first landed in West Lafayette with the goal of perfecting her English. She enrolled at Purdue University to pursue her liberal arts degree. She met her husband and moved to Indianapolis.

At that time, Gootie stumbled upon the opportunity to work for an international hedge fund trading in Asia. Gootee said her language skills got her through the door. Gootee speaks Mandarin and she dabbled in French in college. English, which she speaks fluently, is her second language.

Gootee said his three years in hedge funds opened his eyes to the larger world of finance. It’s a world she’d never thought of before, and didn’t know it was possible.Despite her liberal arts background, Gootie decided she wanted to stay in finance, I thought I needed to increase my general business and math knowledge.

She entered Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business in 2008 with a focus on corporate finance. She has taken classes in economics, marketing, accounting, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance. Then came the Great Depression. Overnight, the job market has changed. Gootee participated in a summer internship at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, where she spent time evaluating the performance of the 21 Funds portfolio.

At the time, the fund had been around for about ten years and the internal management team wanted to look at how the fund was performing and how to improve its success rate.

Gootee was part of the team that helped implement the interim development concept. It wasn’t a model they invented, but they looked around and understood how venture funds in other markets were doing well.

It was also the impetus for creating Elevate Ventures when he realized that venture development funding from government agencies could help him attract workers and companies, and his ability to do it well.

Elevate was launched with a mission to help companies prepare for investors. Elevate also had a cash pool that could be invested in.

There was a financial crisis and Mitch Daniels was governor at the time. Everyone keeps their budgets very tight, and I was asking them if they could possibly allow this pool of resources to run independently.

After evaluating the fund’s portfolio companies, Gootee learned how inadequate the capital loan was.

Gootee is hesitant to talk about his accomplishments. But if Gootee has one of her best-known roles, it’s her work at Elevate Ventures, the capital arm of IEDC’s non-profit venture. Elevate Ventures is a startup that aims to make government officials aware of the importance of maintaining market credibility and independent organizations doing the kind of work they do, she said.

Gootee was Chief Investment Officer and a key founding executive at Elevate Ventures.

We’ve gone through the entire path from startup to entrepreneur, made mistakes along the way, learned from them, now bounced back from them, are more resilient than before and enjoy the reputation of the market we’re in today. she said..

Gootee hopes to apply some of the lessons learned at Elevate to his work at TechPoint and foster partnership opportunities between the two organizations and CICP.

At first, Gootie was hesitant to leave, fearing a huge hole in his leadership. But she said she found Elevate working well in transitioning into her new role.

Where Indiana Stands in Tech Jobs

Working at Elevate, she had the opportunity to watch TechPoint announce plans to market Indiana’s tech sector and initiatives to attract workers.

When approached with the opportunity to become CEO, Gootee said she was drawn to the opportunity to be part of a high-performing team and what she saw as the next stage of Indiana’s growth. She works with the public sector, private sector, and foundations. Plus, she’s well connected.

There is a collective interest in maintaining TechPoints’ role as the primary voice in helping put the state’s tech sector on the national map. We’re already there to some extent, but we still need to provide a story, she added.

Indiana has made great strides in growing its tech sector, but there is still work to be done. According to the Computer Technology Industry Association’s 2022 Cyber ​​stats report, Indiana’s tech jobs ranked 24th in net tech jobs, with 112,567 workers, and he was 16th in net employment.

Ohio, with 252,910 workers, ranked 12th and 14th respectively, while Illinois ranked 7th with 318,662 workers and 28th in jobs added. In the North, Michigan has 190,133 net tech jobs, ranking 17th nationally and 18th in terms of additional jobs.

Indiana ranks 37th among states with an estimated 3.6% of the statewide workforce being technology-related.

So there’s certainly an opportunity to look at what has worked and what hasn’t in the last decade, Gootee said. I think that really helps inform the set of his next decade strategy for his next decade.

Telling the Story of Indiana

People who have never been to Indiana usually don’t know what’s going on in the state.

Gootee said: Over the last decade, I knew what a powerful marketing engine they had created. This has really helped put Indiana on the map for tech ecosystem stories.

When Gootee isn’t working, she spends time with her family. She is the mother of her 16 year old and a mother of 3 puppies dogs. She also does gardening.

I can handle synthesized information without any problems, but I also need my own room and space.”

Contact IndyStar reporter Alexandria Burris at [email protected] or call 317-617-2690. Follow her on her Twitter: @allyburris.

