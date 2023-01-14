US Army deploys Google Collaboration Suite to over 180,000 personnel





McLean, Virginia. Faced with a shortage of email licenses and other information technology dilemmas, the US Army armed more than 180,000 personnel with Google Workspace, a massive collaboration suite of search and software.

This tally is expected to grow about six months after the service began quietly testing its suite of digital tools with select groups, and three months after it began rolling it out to the military. just

On January 12th, Undersecretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo said Workspace has been successful so far, including email, chat and storage features. When asked by C4ISRNET and Army Times if there were any major glitches, glitches, or compatibility issues, Camarillo said: Jeez.

Early in the process, the Google platform announced that in a volatile change from Defense Enterprise Email and its mail. It was considered a front-line option to serve.

When the service moved to Army 365, it moved to an individual licensing model, but quickly realized it didn’t have enough Microsoft licenses to cover all its employees. Authorities initially considered giving junior officials access to official emails, but that plan was dismissed in favor of his solution of alternative emails.

The solution came to prominence when Google announced in July that its Workspace package received IL4 certification. This is a security requirement related to the processing of critical infrastructure, defense, intelligence, financial and proprietary business information. I was previously FedRAMP High certified.

Related

Such qualifications paved the way for use in the Army. Google also revealed in his October blog post that 250,000 users will receive credentials. Workspace has previously been employed by federal agencies such as the Defense Innovation Unit and the Air Force Research Laboratory.

According to the company, governments are pushing for more choice of cloud vendors that can support their mission, and Google Workspace will provide today’s military with a suite of cutting-edge collaboration tools to get the job done.

The Army’s chief information officer, Raj Iyer, told Army Times in October that certain organizations within the Army are more self-contained, with the same level of cross-border access available through Army 365. You are receiving Workspace because you may not need command and cross-service collaboration. .

Google and Microsoft are competing in and out of the defense space, and in late 2022 will be awarded by the Department of Defense for a $9 billion joint combat cloud capabilities contract, alongside Amazon and Oracle, to succeed the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Program. was chosen for

Workspace’s partial adoption represents a new frontier among tech giants in the war over Pentagon funding, but some observers within the Army and in the private sector worry about collateral damage. Coordinating personnel across different programs and the associated administrative complexities could become a headache for the Army in the future.

Colin Demarest is a reporter for C4ISRNET covering military networks, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Agency, the Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development, in a South Carolina daily newspaper. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.

Davis Winkie is a senior reporter for the Army, specializing in accountability reports, personnel matters, and military justice. He joined the Military Times in his 2020. Davis studied history at Vanderbilt University and UNC He Chapel. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/it-networks/2023/01/13/us-army-rolls-out-google-collaboration-suite-to-180000-plus-personnel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos