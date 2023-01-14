Google and Nvidia reportedly share Microsoft/ABK concerns with FTC





Google and Nvidia are the latest companies to join Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and have reportedly expressed concerns about the deal to the Federal Trade Commission.

U.S. regulators are preparing that lawsuit ahead of a hearing on Aug. 2 after issuing a legal complaint against the merger last month, and Bloomberg said Google and Nvidia have provided information to the FTC as part of the process. reported to be one of the companies that provided

People familiar with the matter believe that the two companies’ acquisition of Activision Blizzard is doing a disservice to Microsoft when it comes to cloud gaming, subscription services, and even mobile gaming (thanks to Candy Crush creator King’s ownership of Activision). He said he had expressed concerns to the site that it could give the company a significant advantage.

This was a major concern when the FTC filed a lawsuit. Both companies could be called as witnesses when the FTC v. Microsoft trial begins this summer.

Nvidia has reportedly stressed the need for equal and open access to games, but is not directly opposed to the acquisition, according to Bloomberg sources.

Microsoft spokesperson David Cuddy responded to the story, but neither company commented on the site.

“We are ready and proactive to address any issues raised by regulators and competitors and are confident that the transaction will be completed.

“We want more people to enjoy the game, not less access to it.”

The most common objection to the Microsoft-Activision deal comes from Sony, who said the Xbox company that owns Call of Duty could influence competition in the console space and influence which devices players buy in the future. I warned you there is.

Microsoft responded by proposing to keep Call of Duty on the PlayStation platform for up to ten years, and pledging to bring the series to Steam and Nintendo devices for the next decade.

The FTC is the biggest regulatory challenge Microsoft and Activision have faced to date. However, the European Commission and the UK Competition and Markets Authority are due to release their decision by April, following their own investigations.

You can read more about the regulatory hurdles the $68.7 billion deal has to overcome in our extensive primer.

Sign up for GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamesindustry.biz/google-and-nvidia-reportedly-share-concerns-over-microsoftabk-with-ftc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos