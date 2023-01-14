Pin racking innovation angers some Pro Bowlers : NPR





NPR’s Juana Summers talks with The Wall Street Journal’s Ben Kesling about a new innovation in bowling pin racking that’s pissing off some professional bowlers.

(Sound of bowling pins clattering)

Juana Summers, host:

The sound of a bowling ball hitting ten pins (if you’re lucky) is one thing that could change with the rise of new technology in bowling alleys. A change is underway in how bowling pins are reset, using strings instead of large mechanical arms. Alley owners say the new system saves money, but professional bowlers like Bryanna Cote say the pins interact differently and can make it a little harder to score strikes. increase.

BRYANNA COTE: Like the Tetris design, some oddities remain. It’s just because of the way it falls and how the pins interact with each other.

Summers: In addition to the Tetris-like pin configuration, she also says the new pins change the sound of the game.

COTE: You can compare it to basketball going through the net. As you know, it is nothing but the net. It’s like the music that reaches the ears of a basketball player. Bowlers may be too. But, I’m not too picky about how I shoot. I don’t know if it sounds perfect, because I’m going to take a strike…

Summers: Reporter Ben Kessling writes about this overhaul of bowling technology in The Wall Street Journal. Hey Ben.

Ben Kessling: Hey. how are you?

Summers: I’m fine. have understood. So what makes this new system so different for those of us who aren’t enthusiasts in the world of bowling alley technology?

KESLING: Well, we all know the traditional bowling pinsetter, right? you knock them down. Big arms sweep them away. they put them down. And that’s how we all grew up bowling. There is a new technology that the cord comes out from the tip of the bowling pin. And when a pin is knocked down, rather than being swept and then reset, it is lifted like a marionette and carefully put back in place. is attached to the So when they’re knocked down, there’s a little play in their strings in the way their pins interact with each other.

Summers: If someone is bowling, say, on another frame, if they don’t knock all 10 pins down, can they interfere?

Kessling: According to the US Bowling Congress, it could. There they performed a mechanical test of a robotic bowling arm known as EARL. And he EARL found that with the advent of these stringpinsetters, there were fewer strikes, strange splits, and a definite change in bowling. Well, the owner of the bowling alley says: This new technology is more affordable. Easy maintenance. And, frankly, there’s not a lot of bowling alley mechanics. They are getting older and many young people are no longer in business. So these new things are emerging as a way to cut costs and as a way to keep bowling alleys alive. But league bowlers and pros say: Seeing those pins can fall, their magic spins and maybe they fall or they don’t – who knows what will happen? – that’s the crux of the game.

Summers: Do you have a sense of how widely stringpins have been deployed so far? For example, if you go to your local bowling alley, could it apply to how the game is played there?

Kessling: Yes, it’s quite possible. There are thousands of these units deployed around the world, not just in America. As you know, when you go to your local alley, there may still be some traditional pinsetters, such as hometown alley if you are from a small hometown. Very expensive. But if you go to these big new bowling alleys, especially those that have just been built, you can find these string pins.

Summers: See, I’ll- I haven’t bowled in a while just to be completely transparent here. I’m not a good bowler either. But she has memories of growing up in Kansas City when her mom took her to a bowling alley not far from her house. And I remember the sound of you talking and the clatter of pins. And the way games are remembered, the way new generations of bowlers grow, may look and sound different now, don’t they?

Kessling: Yes. And interestingly, I spoke with a nostalgia scholar about this story. When he goes to the bowling alley, he’s stepped back in time in a way, whether he knows it or not. You lace your shoes. You get the ball and you are transported back in time. Whether it’s bowling as a kid or the black and white photos on the walls of the bowling alley, you can pause time here and return to something else. can. And that’s as much a part of going bowling as the act of bowling itself.

Summers: I’m Ben Kessling, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal. Thank you very much.

Kessling: Thank you.

(song sound bite, “THE MAN IN ME”)

Bob Dylan: (Voice).

