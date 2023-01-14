Blackshear Shines In Lost To Miami In 69-60 Women’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS Georgia Tech’s women’s basketball won the final two quarters with 50.0% shooting in the second half, but failed to overcome Miami’s strong first half Thursday night with a 69-60 loss to the Hurricanes. Kayla Blackshear tallied her career-high 18 points and game-high her 11 rebounds, recording her second consecutive double-double.

Georgia Tech (9-8, 0-6 ACC) got off to a quick start and held Miami (11-6, 4-2 ACC) almost scoreless in the first five minutes, but The Jackets scored midway through. The first allowed the Hurricanes to gain a permanent lead. Miami extended their lead to eight early on, but Bianca Nerea followed Jackson’s triple with his Hermosa jumper to cut the score to 16–13 as he closed out the stanza.

Miami opened a double-digit lead in the second quarter and extended their lead to 20 points late in the third, but the Yellow Jackets rallied in the final 12 minutes to finish within single digits multiple times. . Tech put together his 16-3 run across the frame and Miami forced a timeout with 8:27 on him 55-45. Tony Morgan came out of a timeout and hit his second three-point shot of the season to cut the score to his 55-48. The Yellowjackets cut the score to 7 four more times, including 14 seconds left, but could find no answer.

Tony Morgan finished the game with eight points, six rebounds and five assists.Photo by Danny Kurnik

Blackshear were the only Yellow Jackets to finish in double digits with Hermosa, Morgan and Cameron Swartz knocking on the door with 8 points each. Tech won his second straight game 30-26 on the grass, and he had 20 assists on 23 field goals. In the game, Jackets shot 43.4 percent from the field and from the free-throw line he shot 84.6 percent.

Turnovers plagued Tech in the first half, and Miami was able to convert nine mistakes into 17 points. Hayley Kavinder led Miami with 14 points, followed by Destiny Harden (13 points) and Hannah Kavinder (11 points). Miami had a 50.0% field goal shooting percentage and an 80.0% charity stripe shooting percentage with 15 turnovers.

Georgia Tech will continue its three-game homestand on Sunday, Jan. 15, welcoming No. 16 Duke to the Macamish Pavilion. Tipping is scheduled for 4pm on the ACC network.

