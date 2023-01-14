Google Stock: The Recipe for Dynamite 2023 (NASDAQ:GOOGL)





changing landscape

Across the tech world, cost cutting and headcount rationalization (companies mean massive layoffs) are suddenly a fad. Facebook (META) has announced he will lay off 11,000 employees, and Amazon (AMZN) has cut his workforce by 18,000. Meanwhile, Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has so far been on staff cuts, except for laying off 15% of his workforce in its Verily Life Sciences division (about 200 employees). I keep silence.

In the heyday of the 2010s, talk of workplace benefits among IT giants was legendary. From nap rooms to free, full-service cafeterias and coffee bars, Silicon Valley workplace amenities were the envy of many. and are beginning to realize that some of these perks are no longer justified.

Some observers have wondered why Alphabet has been silent in recent months about plans to cut jobs and cut costs. Especially since 2022 is going to be a very weak stock, with he down more than 30% even after a 1-for-20 stock split. Sure, the company announced on its Q3 conference call that it would be delaying hiring, but if everyone else in your cohort is laying off and you aren’t, the question arises.

After all, employee expenses are Alphabets’ biggest expense. Alphabet’s headcount increased from 150,028 in the third quarter of 2021 to 186,779 in 2022. In the sprawling corporate environment of Alphabet, it’s only natural that something needs to be cut. Now the question is resolved. Why isn’t Alphabet more proactive?

three year reset

We believe that Alphabets’ reluctance to announce meaningful cost-saving initiatives at the company throughout the second half of 2022, despite competitors doing so, is a reflection of Alphabets CEO Sundar Pichai. A reassessment of his compensation package is scheduled every three years. Negotiations on CEO compensation packages can take months, so the company does not undertake major changes while organizational leaders are uncertain about how they will be compensated for such actions. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the new package announcement was quietly dropped in an 8k filing on December 21st.

Pichai’s new comp package is huge, but at first glance it’s also good news for investors. The board explicitly states that with his 8K on December 21st, he made two design changes so that more awards would be finalized. [is] Performance dependent.

The first part of Pichai’s payment package is two tranches of Performance Stock Units (PSUs), each representing a target value of $63,000,000 in Alphabet Class C shares, with a potential range of 0% to 200% of target value. I have a payment range. A great feature of this is that Pichai, like some executive compensation packages with his four- or five-year timeframe, must act quickly if he wants to secure this line of cash. We use the average weighted price of Class C stocks in November 2024 as our baseline.

A second tranche of equal value to the first tranche will be evaluated over the 2023-2025 performance period.

Importantly, the board has increased the percentage of performance stock units from 43% to 60% of the total package. The Board also raised the PSU performance requirement from the 50th percentile to the 55th percentile of total shareholder returns. This means that the bar for Mr. Pichai’s execution is higher. Especially in the world of corporate salary packages and Silicon Valley tech salary packages, this feels like a big shift. Perhaps the board tacitly admits that it feels that the stock is not only undervalued by the market, but has a proverbial belt of being undervalued by the market. Tighten up around the company.

Overall, Pichai’s total comp package will be the largest equity performance-linked payout of approximately $252 million over the next three years. The exact details of how the prize will be calculated, including how much the stock must be above his November 2022 average price, have yet to be revealed in the upcoming Alphabet 10k, but it’s still possible that Sundar Pichai will. You have a good window into what kind of incentives you have. Improving Alphabet’s operations from the perspective of our shareholders. And, to paraphrase Charlie Munger, understanding how executives are incentivized is certainly a powerful tool.

what do you think will happen?

For one thing, Alphabets, like many tech companies, has seen a deeper valuation than it’s seen in years, so we think the playing field is tilting in Pichai’s favor. . Our preferred metrics for evaluating a company against its historical average are the stock price and his EBITDA estimate for the next 12 months (NTM). Alphabet has tracked its EBITDA estimates very closely over the years. 2022 has changed all of that, creating a rift between the two of him that hasn’t existed in the last decade.

GOOGL Price and NTM EBITDA (Koyfin)

We believe this is definitely an overreaction on the part of the market. Just look back at Alphabet’s quarterly EBITDA reports for his 20 years and you’ll see that the company has been able to grow and maintain margins at an astounding pace.

GOOGL Quarterly 20 EBITDA (Koyfin)

The sudden disconnect between price and valuation is a bit of a headache for us. Indeed, FX headwinds and deteriorating macro conditions have hit Alphabet a bit as marketers cut ad spending. But let’s remind readers that Alphabet’s core business hasn’t changed, and that using Google is still a cornerstone of most people’s lives.

Nonetheless, Alphabets’ CEO is presented with a rare opportunity. He just won a huge compensation package linked to the company’s stock price, and his performance will be judged based on his average Alphabet stock price from November 2022. Given that he could take up to 200% of the winnings if the stock performs well enough (again, we’ll have to wait to see how well Alphabet 10k does), he certainly does well enough. It can be said that they are given a great incentive.

So what does he do? Of course, we can speculate endlessly, but in our view, cutting headcount and other costs wherever possible and continuing to buy back shares at this low valuation is the most likely course of action. Raising capital in R&D, paying down debt isn’t expected to have immediate effect, especially given Alphabet’s robust balance sheet and exceptional leverage ratio.

Conclusion

Alphabet presents a very interesting scenario for investors right now. In summary, the alphabet:

is a company that has a monopoly on Google and another property that is near monopoly on YouTube. There is a large discrepancy between past prices and values. We recently had a CEO who was awarded a huge compensation package linked to strong stock performance. We have sufficient cash on hand to deploy shareholder-friendly activities, including additional share repurchases. There are many places in the business to cut costs and further improve margins.

From what we know so far, this looks like a recipe for success in the next 12-24 months. The risk with this idea is that when the company publishes his 10k, the actual performance metrics tied to Pichais performance are very weak. Another risk is that leadership may eschew Wall Street, which favors short-term thinking, and direct money that could be spent on stock buybacks and the like toward moonshot ideas.

Ultimately, though, we think investors will have to watch Alphabet closely and watch closely in the coming months.

