Apple and Google face real competitive pressure in 2023

Over the last few years, it often felt like the tech industry was in cruise control.

Innovations such as folding screens, 5G, and even blockchain and cryptocurrencies have failed to shake the sense that the future of technology is advancing in stages rather than exponentially. Google has spent over a decade protecting its advertising business. Apple has built as many moats as it can around its all-important iPhone business, happily collecting App Store fees and Apple Music subscriptions.

But now, both companies are facing arguably their most existential threat ever. It’s too early to write kudos to either company, but you’ll find Apple and Google swiftly moving to the defense in a way neither was needed in recent memory.

For Apple, regulatory pressures around the world seem to have finally cracked the infamous walled garden. New rules threaten to undermine the hegemony of the App Store. Apple is said to be preparing to launch a new set of smart glasses poised to extend its App Store dominance to both consumers and developers for a new generation of computing. This timing is particularly interesting.

And at Google, the rise of AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT represents a clear and present danger to the digital advertising engine that pays the bills. Who needs a search engine when you can get clear, concise answers to questions written like you would ask a smart friend anything? Microsoft is making ChatGPT its own Bing search. They seem to agree with this as they are said to be working on getting it into the engine.

Let’s see how the year Apple and Google finally face their most meaningful competition yet.

Walls Falling Down for Apple

After years of furor, political scrutiny, international investigations, and a highly publicized legal battle with Epic Games (of “Fortnite” fame), regulators finally got what they wanted. Apple is reportedly preparing an update to its iOS operating system this year. This will allow an outside party to provide its own app store for his iPhone and iPad for the first time.

Apple has long scrutinized every iPhone and iPad app internally to make sure it meets certain security and content standards before posting it on the App Store. has been claimed to be the key to appealing to

The company justifies a 30% cut off most App Store transactions as a fair price to protect users from fraud, malware and shoddy apps. Presumably, Apple will bring the App Store to its upcoming augmented reality goggles, which Bloomberg recently reported could finally go live in the first half of this year.

Over the years, critics, including regulators, lawmakers, game developers, competitors, startups, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and just about everyone outside of Apple, have argued that the App Store’s approach is radical. has been described as anti-competitive. This means that there is literally no alternative for iPhone users to install software.

Still, we’re getting our first real-world test of whether Apple was right in claiming that a crack in a walled garden would cause everything to fall apart. Unless the App Store opens and the iPhone turns into a toxic health stew, perhaps Apple will rethink its approach. Either way, at least we’ll know.

Google gets real competition

The threat to Google is a little more imminent. ChatGPT, a popular chatbot created by OpenAI, has already won applause from Silicon Valley celebrities. Investor Chamath Palihapitiya hailed it as the first great innovation in internet search in a long time.

It’s clear that Google takes this threat seriously. The company’s management declared a “code red” over the rise of ChatGPT. Investors and analysts have applauded Microsoft’s reported strategy to integrate the technology into his Bing search engine and Office productivity suite. Microsoft is also said to be planning his $10 billion investment in OpenAI itself.

ChatGPT is extremely versatile. It can answer simple queries such as the population of Paris or the definition of a “member of parliament”. However, you can also ask me to write a sonnet in the style of William Shakespeare about a snippet of code ready to be added to a Burger King menu or an app in progress. It’s not always perfect, but having a system that finds what you’re looking for if it exists and creates something on the fly if it doesn’t is just wild.

This hits Google’s weak spot. Over the past few years, critics have complained that Google prioritizes advertising and sponsored results too much, burying the real information it needs under a pile of useless (but lucrative) links. ChatGPT can provide quick, convenient, and hopefully correct answers to the very specific questions you ask, so why bother dealing with all of that?

This binds Google. If ChatGPT and its ilk take off, it means more people will use ChatGPT to search the internet, and users will see less of Google’s all-important search ads. . On the other hand, if Google tries to imitate a concept with brains and talent, it will disrupt Google’s own business model and reduce the reach of those same search ads.

It’s unclear when or if the new wave of AI will begin to meaningfully encroach on Google’s search dominance. As analyst Ben Thompson pointed out in his Stratechery newsletter this week, it would be silly to underestimate how deeply embedded Google is in the larger tech ecosystem, from browsers to smartphones. That’s it. ChatGPT is also very costly to run, limiting its capabilities, at least for the time being.

But no matter how you slice it, ChatGPT putting the tech giant in a rare position of defense is probably good for the industry as a whole. Competition in the market helps everyone. And it’s not boring in the least.

