Philadelphia Innovation Director Leaves Legacy of Cultural Transformation





By Keeley Quinlan January 13, 2023 | STATESCOOP

Eliza Pollack, director of Philadelphia’s innovation management team, resigned Friday after nearly nine years in the department tasked with providing city employees with the tools to develop their own cutting-edge technology solutions. To do.

For much of the last decade, Pollack and Andrew Bass, Deputy Chief Information Officer for Innovation Management, have built the original group and its mission from the ground up. The team, made up of his four components aimed at providing a foundation for innovation to city officials, is moving into its next phase with Pollack’s departure.

breakthrough innovation

Philadelphia’s Innovation Management team is located within the city’s Office of Innovation and Technology and was launched almost a decade ago. Buss told his StateScoop that the idea came from a conversation with the city’s chief information officer at the time, who was looking for ways to create innovation in-house.

“Basically, I was talking to the CIO at the time in 2013 and he was interested in trying to somehow build innovation capacity within government. It’s the ability to think and work the way we do, and we’ve decided to organize several initiatives around that,” says Buss.

This original innovation management platform included three components: Innovation Academy, Innovation Fund, and Innovation Lab. But these three programs had just been offered to city departments, so a year and a half later another program was added to the team’s portfolio, also available to outside organizations.

“This is what Eliza developed over the next few years, mostly called Innovation Consulting, doing coordinated workshops for different departments and external agencies,” said Buss. “But to fit within our broader platform, the goal of the whole work has always been to help city officials, civil servants, think and work differently.”

The team also developed three core principles that are central to everything within the division’s portfolio: people, place and process.

“I think the initial vision was to create a program that works with each of these Ps. Let’s train people,” said Pollack. “The place component was the innovation lab. If you want people to think differently, be creative and work in small groups, you need a place that fosters this new way of thinking.”

On the final principle, Pollack said that by creating the Innovation Fund, the team standardized a process that would allow the city’s innovations to be recruited, evaluated, piloted and scaled seamlessly across departments.

Investment in city government

Pollack, Bass, and others said they viewed the department’s work purely as support and involvement in problem solving, and therefore did not take ownership of the solutions achieved through its programs.

“Rather than thinking of us as an innovation team that is brought in during a crisis or to solve a specific problem, the idea is to train people across the city. Inevitably, the department itself can solve it without having innovation teams all over the place,” says Buss.

He said the team’s aim is to reshape how problems are addressed, giving city departments the right tools to foster their own innovation. But even if a city department achieves the perfect solution to the problem within its lab, it will need funding to pull it off. This is where innovation funds come into play.

Fund-supported projects include COVID-19-focused technology initiatives, high-tech cameras for firefighters, and new licensing and permitting software. The fund also provides grants for pilot projects covering a wide range of government functions, from animal control to his K-12 education.

The Future of Innovation in Philadelphia

The team’s Innovation Coordinator, Stephanie Orlando, has been named Pollack’s successor. Since joining the team in 2019, Orlando said he’s learned a lot from Pollack about building a culture of innovation. But most importantly, I’ve learned that cross-departmental connections are invaluable.

“I think one of the things I really got out of watching her and working with her was the human element of the work we do in the city on a regular basis.” Orlando said. “Innovation means different things to different people. And the importance of having relationships with people across the city, outside of the city, rather than where you work closely.

Of Pollack’s new venture, she told StateScoop that she will be joining Coded by Kids, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that helps underrepresented groups of kids interested in technology.

She said her departure was bittersweet, but it was time for someone else to lead the team’s vision, and she couldn’t think of anyone better than Orlando to carry it forward into the future. I did.

“I feel so lucky to be able to do this and really find something and watch it grow,” Pollack said. “It was a really magical experience for me.”

