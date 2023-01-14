ESD Announces Launch of Initiative to Further Support Innovation and Growth for Western New York Manufacturers





Friday, January 13, 2023 16:45

‘Shift 2.0’ program supports manufacturing companies with technological improvements and innovations to boost productivity and employment

Empire State Development (ESD) is an EWI-operated Buffalo Manufacturing Works that takes small to medium-sized manufacturers from technology exploration and education to actual technology implementation. With this expansion, EWI will be able to help companies overcome key barriers to technology adoption, such as implementing rapidly redeployable automation solutions on the factory floor.

Hope Knight, President, CEO and Commissioner of ESD said: “Shift 2.0 and Buffalo Manufacturing Works will provide the tools Buffalo Niagara manufacturers need to expand and become more competitive, with the goal of bringing more quality jobs to the region. reflects Governor Ho-Chol’s continued commitment to providing the resources needed to drive economic growth in the region.”

The press release states: “Shift 2.0 builds on the well-established infrastructure of the Buffalo Manufacturing Plant, which serves as the anchor institution for the Northland Campus in East Buffalo, a nationally recognized center for advanced manufacturing innovation. Created with the Northland Workforce Training Center, Buffalo Manufacturing Works is designed to be positioned as the foundation of a growing ecosystem that enables existing manufacturers to gain a competitive edge through innovation. “Working with and strengthening existing workforce development initiatives to expand the region’s skill base, which will serve as an asset to attract manufacturers representing the new innovation-driven economy to the region.”

EWI President and CEO Henry Cialone said: It allows them to produce better, faster and more efficiently. We know that identifying, investing in, and implementing that technology can seem like a daunting task for many manufacturers. “Shift 2.0” provides educational and engineering support to manufacturers who don’t know where or how to start, thanks to key support from Empire, implemented for free and immediate results for manufacturers Helps identify possible advanced manufacturing improvements. State Development and US Economic Development Agency. ”

Buffalo Manufacturing Works, operated by EWI, established a “shift” program in 2017.

According to the press release, “Through our workshops and suite of services, we offer unrivaled expertise and customized solutions to small and medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) to help them produce better, faster and more efficient products. The aim of the program is to tailor solutions to help local businesses use innovative technology to achieve their goals.Through workshops and a series of services tailored to the needs of these businesses, the program will span four years. We have supported about 250 manufacturers in

The new “Shift 2.0” initiative, funded by a $5 million ESD grant to EWI, is a strategy established by individual companies to help implement advanced manufacturing technologies known as “Industry 4.0” technologies. is built upon. Digital automation, big data, artificial intelligence, cloud technology, collaborative robot technology. The purpose of the program is to increase his SMM’s ability to adopt “Industry 4.0” technology in West New York to facilitate capital upgrades, manufacturing productivity gains, global competitiveness, and job retention and creation. am.

This funding expands on funding previously announced through EDA’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge, with Buffalo Manufacturing Works leveraging state and federal funding to best support SMMs in western New York You will be able to

The press release states: and innovative technology. As part of this program, EWI engineers will focus on SMMs, including non-fixed equipment such as mobile collaborative robot (cobot) platforms/units that enable SMMs to easily implement “Industry 4.0” technologies. We develop advanced manufacturing technology solutions focused on to their production process. ”

EWI/Buffalo Manufacturing Works expects the following results by the completion of “Shift 2.0” in 2025:

√ At least 90 SMMs involved in the ecosystem through any combination of peer groups, technology events, business assessments, training, or automation implementations.

√ Over 30 companies that have completed the introduction of automation systems.

√ Tailor core SMM mobile cobot platforms/units for practical use/implementation by SMM specifically for machine tending and related applications.

√ At least 80 people trained through formal automation classes or as part of an SMM implementation project.

√ Purchase at least 3 cobot cells/units to facilitate the creation of the SMM cobot loan program.

Manufacturers interested in participating in “Shift 2.0” can visit www.shiftmfg.com to learn more about the free program.

Buffalo Manufacturing Works is currently located in a 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility in Northland Central. This will be created through an initial state investment of $45 million for operations and coordination to the interim location through ESD’s Buffalo Regional Innovation Cluster Initiative (also known as the Buffalo Billions), with a further $35 million for the organization. Provided to support movement and expansion to a permanent location. home on the Northland campus.

“EDA is proud to support the vision of the Western New York Advanced Manufacturing Coalition,” said Alejandra Y. Castillo, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “This investment in EDA will help transform Buffalo, creating economic opportunity for the communities that need it most, while keeping the region competitive and on an innovative trajectory for decades to come. positioned as follows.”

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said: Technology growth and employment go hand in hand. As we see this initiative expand and support small and medium-sized manufacturers, it will likely add even more jobs to the city of Buffalo’s already growing job base. ”

Empire State Development (ESD) is New York’s primary economic development agency. For more information, visit www.regionalcouncils.ny.gov and www.esd.ny.gov.

