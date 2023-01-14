IIT-Hyderabad Establishes Technology Innovation Center with Navy Support – The New Indian Express





express news service

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-H) has signed an agreement with the Indian Navy’s Weapons and Electronic Systems Engineering Facility (WESEE) to establish a Joint Development Technology Innovation Center (CTIC) on its premises. On Friday, the IIT announced that his MoU had been signed with the Indian Navy, making the Indian Navy’s research and scholarship more focused on national security and security.

IIT-H Director Professor BS Murty signed a MoU with the Indian Navy on 9 January. IIT-H Secretary Marty expressed delight in the opportunity to contribute to national security and said that as civilians, it is a matter of pride to use our technical expertise and research acumen. rice field. in defense.

We are pleased to host the Indian Navy’s WESEE Innovation Center at the IIT-H Campus. We believe that this CTIC at our Technology Research Park (TRP) will foster a spirit of nation-building on campus, leading to top-notch futuristic innovations that benefit humanity as a whole. The project, run by WESEE, aims to collaborate with IITH on innovative and pioneering projects related to modern and emerging technologies in the maritime sector.

A MoU between WESEE, Indian Navy and IIT-H paves the way for long-term cooperation between the two organizations. The establishment of the Co-Developmental Technology Innovation Center (CTIC) is an important first step in this effort.

This collaboration aims to leverage the deep tactical and technical expertise of WESEE and IIT Hyderabad to solve real-world problems. This collaboration is in line with the goal of building Atman Nirvāl Bharat, said Professor Sumohana S Channappayya, TRP faculty member.

