Google gives new life to Stadia controller, launches Bluetooth support





Stadia itself is launching, but this great controller is just getting started

Stadia’s final days are fast approaching. You probably knew from day one that Google’s cloud gaming efforts were doomed. You might actually give it a chance and start building your own little Stadia Pro library. But whether you counted yourself faithful or not, the Stadia party is over. He’s less than a week away from Google unplugging their servers. Over the past few months, we’ve been curious to see what happens to all existing Stadia hardware. Thankfully, Google has finally announced plans to upgrade its Stadia controller to be Bluetooth-enabled and work with all your favorite gaming devices.

While you could play Stadia on PC with just a keyboard and mouse, and phone gamers had the option of Stadia touch controls, Google clearly designed the system around the Stadia controller. This minimized significant delays by connecting directly to the company’s servers over Wi. – Phi. There’s also the option to connect the USB-C port to your PC via a cable, allowing it to function as a regular wired controller. But so far, despite having Bluetooth hardware, there hasn’t been an option to connect his Stadia controller to other devices using that interface.

As soon as Stadia’s demise was announced, we started hearing theories about what Google was planning with all the hardware currently in gamers’ hands, and what approach it would take to refunds. The company has managed to do a really impressive job on the latter, basically giving everyone money back for everything except Stadia Pro subscriptions. , with some studios making the deal even sweeter by giving away PC copies of Stadia games for free.

So far, Google has largely left the Stadia controller Bluetooth question unanswered, almost teasing that something might still happen, but we can’t really promise results. was. We don’t yet know the full details of how support will ultimately work, but at least we know it will. It could include some sort of firmware upgrade, but we’ll have to wait until next week to know exactly how this will materialize.

This is great news for many reasons. Not only does Google help reduce e-waste, but this was a really solid and comfortable controller to begin with. It should be a lot of fun to keep using this controller on all compatible systems in your collection. And considering how often they were sold, I wouldn’t be surprised if a couple were lying around.

Finally, Stadia hits big when the service announces its final game. Enjoy it while you can.

