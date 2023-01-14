Make your next Chromecast like this





Yesterday we learned that a new Chromecast with Google TV device is in the works. According to references found in the code of the latest preview version of the Google Home app, the new Chromecast labeled YTC (matching the previous Chromecast with Google TV streamers called YTV and YTB). It is currently in some development stage.

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY

Given that existing Chromecast devices compete in the lower end of the market at $50 and $30, it’s not a huge leap to think that this new device is a bit more premium (no proof, but imagine ). In that spirit, here are our hopes for what a potential premium Chromecast with Google TV might look like.

stronger specs

For $50, the Chromecast with Google TV does a great job of delivering 4K HDR streaming content, but the interface isn’t always as snappy as we’d like. A low-cost Amlogic chipset and just 2 gigs of RAM It’s built around , so no problem. The fix here seems simple. A high-end Chromecast requires a high-end chipset and more memory.

Depending on how good this theoretical new Chromecast is, Google could include a first generation Tensor chipset. If that’s too flashy to be practical, you can use a more powerful Amlogic CPU with a more premium Chromecast, like the POP1-G Amazon stuck with the 3rd Gen Fire TV Cube.

As for RAM, 3-4 gigabytes should be enough. That may sound low, but that’s a 50-100% increase over current models. Even the rugged Nvidia Shield TV Pro is enough for just 3 gigs. Video streaming doesn’t consume much memory. Looking ahead, it would be nice to have four. The higher the specs, the better the performance when running Android games on his virtual Chromecast.

The biggest hardware drawback the new Chromecast has to deal with, premium or not, is storage. Both 4K and HD Chromecast with Google TV come with a limited storage capacity of 8 gigabytes. Even if you just use Chromecast to stream videos, it’s not at all difficult to beat this limitation. Doubling that storage to 16 gigs is a simple matter. Ideally, premium devices come with 32GB or more.

Better (or any) port selection

There’s something to be said for the simplicity of existing Chromecast with Google TV hardware. Whether it’s the 4K or HD model, it’s a flat little tablet with a short HDMI cable and a single USB-C input for power. But for users who want to do technical things remotely, like expand the device’s storage or wire up Ethernet, it means additional accessories and clutter behind the TV.

A built-in Ethernet port and a second USB-C port for connecting flash drives and other optional accessories without an adapter seem like reasonable expectations for a more premium Chromecast. A full-size USB-A port and slot for a MicroSD card are also nice functional additions, but it’s hard to imagine Google offering any at this point.

sophisticated remote control

I actually like my existing Chromecast remote. I miss watching TV on most other devices. Still, if you’re wishing for a premium Chromecast, there are some improvements you might want to take a look at.

It would be nice to get rid of the YouTube and Netflix branded buttons, but aside from that, you’ll take a programmable button or two that can be set to open an app or perform a function of your choice. . Dedicated media control buttons also simplify things. Different apps can respond differently to the existing Chromecast remote’s directional inputs and face buttons. And clearly labeled buttons for play/pause and fast forward/rewind eliminate ambiguity.

I also appreciate the motion-activated backlit keys on the Shield TV’s remote. We hope to see a similar system in future Chromecast remotes. I personally think his Roku-style 3.5mm headphone jack is built into the remote, which is great for personal viewing.

we can dream

However, as I said at the beginning, this is all just speculative fun. We don’t know exactly what his unannounced YTC Chromecast device is. It’s entirely possible that the 2020 Chromecast will be another mid-range option meant to replace the Google TVs on store shelves, or be something else entirely. All in all, the 4K Chromecast with Google TV is already one of our favorite streaming devices, but we’d love to see someone challenge his Nvidia’s longtime dominance in the high-end Android TV box space. Why not Google itself?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/make-a-fancier-chromecast-with-google-tv-please/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos