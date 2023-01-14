Accelerating action against climate change with social entrepreneurship





The annual United Nations Climate Conference provides a unique opportunity for countries to assess progress in tackling climate change. The latest iteration, COP27, focused on a number of interventions to combat climate change, including land reclamation, carbon emission reductions across multiple sectors, green hydrogen generation, and climate financing.

A common emerging theme emerging from the Summit was that most of these interventions to address the climate crisis will be accelerated through the use of innovation and technology. Each problem area identified on the COP27 agenda calls for ready-to-use solutions guided by a cross-sectional approach. The combination of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship has the potential to help countries address these problem areas at scale.

Innovation has the power to advance climate action through transformative technologies, from problem detection to mitigation. Consider, for example, a form of hyperlocal intelligence that uses satellite imagery to identify air pollution hotspots and enable governments to act in real time. Ambee was an early pioneer of such environmental intelligence, but is just one example of many startups creating new technological pathways to combat climate change. Process technology is another area with myriad climate potential. Innovative pyrolysis solutions like APChemi, which converts mixed plastic waste into feedstock for biofuels, not only solve a significant pollution problem, but also offer non-recyclable plastics a second life his path. To do. An emerging application for biotechnology solutions is agriculture, where solutions like FIB-SOLs microbial products help farmers save money and reduce chemical fertilizer use while improving soil quality.

There are many examples of startup-led technologies in the fields of biotechnology, artificial intelligence and IoT that are already paying off by identifying climate change problems and contributing to the solution development process. Entrepreneurship, a desire to take risks, and a bias for action can greatly complement intergovernmental efforts by focusing on promoting incremental gains towards creating impact at scale. increase.

Promoting innovative climate technology solutions for widespread deployment requires financial and strategic support at the right time. This kind of support is critical in empowering exemplary innovators to scale their solutions and create much-needed impact across larger demographics and geographies. This is where venture philanthropy becomes an important part of the value chain.

Venture philanthropy platforms have the potential to accelerate the pace of change in ways that foster social entrepreneurs to add meaningful value to national climate action goals. This model has superpowers that commercial financing may not have. It’s the ability to bridge the gap between where early-stage innovation is today and where the market needs it.

Providing patient capital to sow the seeds of long-term impact

According to the Adaptation Gap Report 2022 produced by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), international funding for climate adaptation projects is slowing by 5-10%.

One of the key commitments made at COP27 was to streamline climate finance flows towards promoting sustainable climate action. Unconditional financial support focused on facilitating early-stage solutions to create large-scale climate impacts by leveraging venture philanthropy-led grants will significantly boost intergovernmental efforts. can help.

Providing strategic advice as a form of non-monetary assistance

Strategic advisory support for product development, knowledge management, forward-looking business models and market creation are of great value to social entrepreneurs and equally important in driving progress. For example, Farmers For Forests, a non-profit organization that financially compensates farmers for the provision of environmental services, is leveraging carbon credit markets for long-term sustainability and scale to support such efforts. We are leveraging support to strengthen our operating model.

Professional-led mentorship is another important component of such non-financial support. This will help climate entrepreneurs strengthen their domain expertise, gain invaluable market insights, and give him his 360-degree perspective on how best to bring about the change they seek to create. It’s from

Open market access and make network support available

The venture philanthropy model also provides entrepreneurs with access to new markets, funding opportunities and strategic partnerships by enabling full collaboration with industry groups, government officials, climate change groups, companies and more. To do.

Through access to high-profile climate conferences, climate startups like Brisil, which offers solutions to reduce air pollution by converting rice husk ash into industrial-grade green precipitated silica, are unlocking multiple potential I was able to take advantage of the collaboration. Such access is key to creating sustainable impact, as it moves us away from the idea that impact can be achieved alone.

Collective action by all relevant stakeholders is required to ensure that the COP27 priorities are reflected in progress. Active participation by the entrepreneurial community, backed by support from the venture philanthropic ecosystem, can make a significant contribution to environmental goals to drive innovation in climate action. Such participation, combined with targeted intergovernmental and joint action, can have tangible and long-term impacts both locally and internationally.

This post was authored by Alankrita Khera, Director, Brand & Communications, ACT, a non-profit venture-philanthropic platform focused on climate action, education, healthcare, and gender inclusiveness.

