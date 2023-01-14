The Google vs. CCI slugfest and what it means for Android users





Google said an order passed by India’s competition regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), against Android operating system policies would make devices more expensive in India, lead to a surge in unchecked apps, and pose a threat to national security.

The CCI order will hurt efforts to accelerate digital adoption in the country, Google said, adding that the order against Android could have far-reaching consequences.

I will explain.

Case

CCI issued two penalties to Google in separate cases late last year. One of his fines of over 1,300 kroner was imposed on the company for abusing its market-dominant position in multiple categories related to his Android mobile device ecosystem in the country. But beyond the monetary value of the fine, Google is maddened by other regulatory-mandated requirements that analysts say could upend the company’s financial viability in the market. increase.

These include that Google must not deny access to Play Services plugins to disadvantaged original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and that the Play Store license to OEMs is restricted to Google Search, This includes conditions such as not being associated with the Chrome browser, the requirement to pre-install YouTube. , Google Maps, Gmail, or other Google applications. It also asks Google not to limit an app developer’s ability to distribute apps through sideloading, which offers apps outside of Google’s Play Store.

The antitrust watchdog has determined that Google licenses operating systems for smart mobile devices, app store marketplaces for Android smart mobiles, general web search services, non-operating system-specific mobile web browsers, and online video hosting platforms. He said that he abused that advantage in giving.

Competitors of these services will never be able to take advantage of the same level of market access that Google has secured and built in through its Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA) network effect, which combined with the status quo bias puts Google’s competitors at risk. It creates significant barriers to entry for others to enter or operate. In the market concerned, CCI said in order.

Google claims

Predatory apps that expose users to financial fraud, data theft, and many other dangers are flooding the internet from both India and other countries. While Google is responsible for apps on the Play Store, scanning them for malware and complying with local laws, apps sideloaded from other sources may not undergo the same checks. Yes, Google said in a blog post on Friday.

The unprotected proliferation of such apps on less secure devices could expose millions of Indian users to the risk of data exposure, threatening personal and national security.

Google says having multiple versions of Android, called forks, harms the consistent and predictable ecosystem that has benefited users and developers for over 15 years. These forks claim to not support security and user safety features provided by Google, and OEMs will ultimately have to bear the cost. This will lead to higher costs for OEMs, resulting in more expensive devices for Indian consumers, the company said.

Google also warns app developers will have to pay higher costs if they follow the CCI mandate. In a forked Android environment, small developers prioritize which of the various incompatible Android forks they create to maintain their apps, as the cost increases with each additional version they support. need to do it.

They can no longer have a level playing field on Android as it is today, allowing large developers who can support a wide range of incompatible forks to dominate the market based on size rather than product quality. increase.

fight on top court now

Google appealed CCI’s decision to the National Court of Appeals for Corporate Law (NCLAT), but the NCLAT refused to comply with the antitrust oversight body’s order. Google agreed to hear the company’s plea on January 16. He challenged the NCLAT’s order in the Supreme Court.

