Government given to develop technology roadmap to support net-zero strategy by fall 2023





Government-commissioned review to develop a research and development (R&D) roadmap by fall 2023 to ensure the UK has the technology needed to reach its 2050 net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target I am asking you to

An independent review of the 340-page Mission Zero: Net Zero report urges governments to develop R&D and technology roadmaps over the next few months to ensure priority technologies meet the UK’s net zero and economic growth targets. It outlines the key decision points needed to make it happen. .

In support of this, the document also states that the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), in collaboration with HM Treasury, is the best way to financially incentivize organizations conducting research and development activities on the Net Zero Initiative. said to need to be considered.

As noted in the report, incentives could include rolling out tax credits and ring-fencing R&D spending. [The government should] By Fall 2023, conduct a review of how regulations should be changed to enable rapid and safe deployment of new net-zero technologies, support the transition to net-zero, and boost growth; announce.

The review, overseen by former Energy Minister Chris Skidmore, aims to explore how the UK is progressing on its journey to becoming a net-zero economy by 2050, and aims to make the transition as affordable as possible. It features a set of recommendations for making it efficient in

Over 1,800 participants contributed to the review. Among them are hundreds of innovative companies eager to bring new technologies to market, some of whom say their abilities are hampered by a slow and heavy bureaucracy. It also contains claims. Bringing low-carbon technologies to the mass market.

For all of the UK’s past successes and future ambitions, the review highlighted a lack of long-term thinking, siled actions from government departments and uncertainty about the length of funding commitments from many respondents. There is evidence that this is hampering the deployment of green technologies, hindering investment in all sectors and hampering the UK’s ability to create jobs. .

Another area that needs attention is the state of the energy system. A reviewer has set his sights on the UK’s outdated grid connections, described as inadequate for his 21st century electrified economy in the modern era.

There is therefore an urgent need for an overhaul of the infrastructure that underpins the UK’s energy system, with the document calling for a cross-cutting infrastructure strategy to be developed by 2025.

The report says the infrastructure for electricity, hydrogen, other liquid and gaseous fuels and carbon dioxide networks to support the green economy needs to be rapidly built and adapted. The scale and breadth of this challenge are too large to be left to the whim of individual projects.

The Institution of Mechanical Engineers was one of the stakeholders who provided feedback on the review, and Matt Rooney, the organization’s head of engineering policy, called the move to net zero the most ambitious yet undertaken. described as a typical engineering challenge.

But governments must not only lower the barriers to developing and deploying the technology needed to support the net-zero agenda, they must also make sure they have the skills on hand to make it happen.

The UK has significant economic opportunities to lead the development of the technologies needed to decarbonise, such as offshore wind power and advanced nuclear power, he said. Key technologies to achieve net zero, especially carbon capture and storage, will be geographically distributed across the country to support government upgrading agendas.

Rooney added that there are potential obstacles to achieving the required rapid decarbonization, one of which is the lack of technical skills. Engineers and technicians are essential to getting to net zero, and we already know there is a shortage in the pipeline of the necessary skills. It is important that governments recognize this and provide the necessary resources to fix it.

