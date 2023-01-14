Inside Google Doc compares growing company to slime mold





Internal Google documents put forward theories as to why the company has slowed down so much. The former employee who created the presentation likened Google to a slime mold. This paper hypothesized that a bottom-up culture like Google’s could create “coordination headwinds.”

As Google swells to over 186,000 people, many employees and even the CEO complain that the company is too slow, too bureaucratic, and not productive enough.

They’re common symptoms of any growing company, but internal Google documents written by former longtime employees and still circulating among staff say the Alphabet-owned company is facing “adjustment headwinds.” It might help explain why you are facing

“Google is a place that prides itself on moving quickly to tackle global problems,” writes Alex Komoroske, a former Google program manager who has worked on products like Chrome and Maps. “But these days it feels much slower. Even seemingly simple things seem to take forever to accomplish.”

Seen by an Insider, the presentation titled “Why Everything Is So Hard at Google” claimed that Google’s size and bottom-up organizational structure were responsible for its dramatic slowdown in recent years. Komoroske believes that the root of all the problems lies in what he calls “hidden forces.”

Komoroske likened Google’s bottom-up organizational structure to a slime mold. Slime molds are single-celled organisms that not only function independently, but together form larger networks.

“Google is basically slime mold,” writes Komoroske, placing Google on a sliding scale from top-down to bottom-up structure. According to Komoroske, Google stands out for going his end of the scale from the bottom up.

“It’s a fundamental part of our culture, reinforced by our hiring and promotion process,” Komoroske wrote. “Thrives in ambiguity. Rewards independence and initiative.”

Komoroske also writes that asking founders questions at the weekly all-hands meeting known as TGIF and creating memes on Google’s internal Memegen site are fundamental to this culture.

Komoroske said slime molds “can do amazing things” by creating more value than the sum of their parts. At the same time, the larger this type of organization is, the more parts work independently, thus slowing down more processes, which can lead to “random” behavior that is “hard to predict” and hard to control.

A Google spokeswoman and Comoroske declined to comment.

It is not known when Komoroske wrote the presentation. He joined full-time in 2008 and retired in July 2021, according to his LinkedIn page. The internal document was last updated in his 2019.

It’s certainly common for companies to slow down as they grow in size, and Komoroske has published a more generalized version of this presentation on their blog, and this theory applies to many companies growing large. explained that it applies to

“I believe that they are not specific to any particular situation, but manifest themselves inherently whenever there is an individual with autonomy who deeply cares,” writes Komoroske. Instead of ignoring them, I think it’s important to acknowledge and accept them with compassion and an open mind.

Komoroske suggested that there is no easy solution to this problem, but writes that it is a problem that should not be ignored.

Concerns about Google’s bloat and bureaucracy have been raised internally for years. In 2018, more than a dozen of his vice presidents at Google sent an email to his CEO Sundar Pichai saying the company was experiencing growing pains, including problems coordinating technical decisions. the New York Times previously reported.

Like Meta and Amazon, Google has been hiring aggressively over the past few years, hiring 30,000 new employees in the first nine months of 2022, bringing the total headcount to 186,779 people.

Alphabet now appears to be in cost-cutting mode. The company, which delayed hiring last year, is targeting areas where it can cut costly projects and even laying off some staff at subsidiaries.

