Google Cloud for Retailers Adds AI-Based Inventory, E-Commerce Tools





To help retailers transform their in-store inventory checking processes and power their e-commerce sites, Google on Friday launched Google Cloud for Retailers with new shelf checks, AI-based features, and updates. announced that it is being strengthened. Its Discovery AI and Recommendation AI services.

Low or no inventory is a thorny issue for retailers, so shelf checking technology for physical retail store inventory is a sought-after feature. Empty shelves will cost US retailers $82 billion in 2021 alone, according to NielsenIQ analysis.

The company says it will use a new AI-based tool for shelf checking to improve the availability of products on shelves, better understand the current state of shelves, and identify where replenishment is needed. can do.

Built on Google’s Vertex AI Vision and powered by two machine learning models (a product recognition engine and a tag organizer), this tool is used to identify different product types based on visual images and text features. Retailers “do not have to spend time and effort training their own AI models,” the company said.

Additionally, the shelf-checking tool can identify products from images taken from different angles, such as from ceiling-mounted cameras, mobile phones, and store robots, Google said in a statement. Images from these devices feed into Google Cloud for retailers.

The feature, currently in preview, will be generally available to retailers around the world in the coming months, but will not share retailer images or data with Google and will not share products and tags with Google. It can only be used for identification purposes, the company added.

Improving your retail website experience

To improve the online browsing and product discovery experience for retailers, Google Cloud is also introducing new AI-powered browsing capabilities to its Discovery AI service for retailers.

This feature uses machine learning to select the best order of products to display on the retailer’s e-commerce site as the shopper selects a category. The company adds that the algorithm learns the ideal product order for each page over time based on historical data.

As the algorithm learns, it can optimize how and which products are displayed for accuracy, relevance and potential for sale, Google said, and the feature can be used on various pages within the website. added.

“This browsing technology takes a completely new approach that requires no self-curation, learning from experience, and no manual intervention. You can also save the time and money of manually curating your ecommerce pages,” the company said in a statement.

New generally available features now support 72 languages.

Personalized recommendations for your customers

To help retailers create hyper-personalization for their online customers, Google Cloud has released a new AI-based feature of its Recommended AI service for retailers.

Expected to evolve Google Cloud’s existing Retail Search service, this new feature is underpinned by a product pattern recognition machine learning model. This model can study customer behavior on retail websites, such as clicks and purchases, to understand individual preferences.

The AI ​​then moves products that match those preferences to the top of search and browsing rankings, showing personalized results, the company said.

“A shopper’s personalized search and browsing results are based solely on their interactions on that specific retailer’s ecommerce site and are not linked to their Google Account activity,” Google said. Customers are served by a first-party cookie on the retailer’s site or website.

This feature is now generally available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cio.com/article/419307/google-cloud-for-retailers-adds-ai-based-inventory-e-commerce-tools.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos