Surprise your customers with new technology for 2023





As the new year begins, I will be out of town with management this weekend for a day at the beach.

No coolers full of zima and surfboards.

A day of charts, data, graphs and analysis. The goal is to find ways to better serve our clients while taking care of the team we have assembled.

Specifically, we pursue innovation around the customer service of our business. I don’t know what I can produce until I get out of the office (which is important to us) and lock everyone in a remote room for a day or two (with lots of steaks and IPAs). not.

That’s my plan for starting 2023. It also seems like a cue that today’s column will also look at innovation around Florida. Reading these words reminds me of my struggles on this beautiful day.

How many times have you been to the doctor and given them a form to fill out on your clipboard? I want to ask, “What did you do with your last clipboard?”

But I stare blankly at the person, say thank you, and get to work filling out the form.

My date of birth hasn’t changed (sigh) and my address is the same (again sigh). A group in Tallahassee had the same experience and decided to do something about it. Group WellConnector and I spoke with their team about the origins and details of the idea.

The paperwork process for new patients used to be cumbersome, but a rheumatoid arthritis outbreak last spring made it physically painful, said Alison Aubuchon, co-founder of WellConnector, on nearly every app. but spends 15 minutes handwriting important health information from memory. We couldn’t shake the idea that we could do better. There should be an app for that. How to remove the paperwork burden from patients and clinical staff.

Allison and Josh Aubuchon from the WellConnector team. Image courtesy.

After a successful launch event last month, during which demos were shared, the team is focused on expanding local partnerships and connecting practices that want to be part of the development feedback and pilot process.

More to look forward to from this team as they provide an early update on this cool innovation in the medical field.

The clinic clipboard certainly needed some innovation. Well done, WellConnector.

What about the residential world? West Park’s Modern Struktures team has the answer. It’s not just a tiny house, it’s a tiny houseboat.

It’s like the old Reeses Cup ads for housing options (peanut butter + chocolate = tiny house + boat). Their team recently launched Hauser 3.0. This is a highlight. It’s (somewhat) off the grid as it includes a sewer system and solar panels, and it’s a sleek design that’s very different from what you’d expect to look like a houseboat.

It’s also priced lower than it appears to be under $150,000. please count me

The medium is always innovating and there are new tools out there to help little guys and gals in this space compete with bigger entities.

A South Florida company brings the horsepower of a media juggernaut to freelancers through a subscription editing and production service called Alteon. CEO Matt Cimaglia is getting a lot of attention, so anyone working in this space should check it out.

Speaking of digital media, if you’re feeling creative and want to make your own animated videos, check out this clip, Introducing WellConnector. Their team brought them together via Vyond, an animation app that lets you create your own animated videos in 2023. It’s an impressive way to innovate and promote your brand. See how it can help your campaign, business, and practice.Such

No matter what your routine is for starting the year, make time to innovate, get creative, and brainstorm with your team. Our state is set to become her 10th largest economy in the world by 2030. Get out there and do something like these innovative companies I highlighted today, according to the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

To that end, innovation and a fundamental precept in any business is the power of the WOW moment.

A server at Gabys by the Lake reminded me of this last week. Russell, by his name, when we asked for our tab after an impressive conversation about literature, he handed us what I thought was a check.

But instead of a check it was a card that said the dinner was ours. Thank you for dining at our restaurant. Wow, what a powerful gesture!

Thank you Alison, Russell, Reese and Matt.

Thanks also to the managers Aegis, Kevin and Louis for spending the day with me on the beach. And for final thoughts of the day, be sure to check out the weather for 2023, as victories and continued innovation are predicted in Florida.

Cheers, happy new year. from me to you.

___

Blake Dowling is CEO of Aegis Business Technologies.he can be reached at [email protected].

