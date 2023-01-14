Google Releases Last Stadia Title Before Shutdown: Worm Games





Stadia is set to shut down on January 18th, but Google will release one last game. This is technically a first party title, Worm Game.

This isn’t the first instance of Worm Game briefly spotted in 2019, before Stadia was released. The description cheekily explains that it’s “a humble title that we’ve used to test many of Stadias’ features from well before its 2019 general release until 2022.”

It won’t win Game of the Year, but the Stadia team put a lot of time into it and want to share it with you. Thanks for playing.

It’s officially listed as “Stadia platform content,” and Google tweeted that the Worm game “thanks for playing from our team.”

With single and multiplayer and a soundtrack, this arcade game is basically a more advanced snake with 4 modes.

Campaign: In this mode you play all levels in sequence.You have to reach and eat to complete the level and unlock the next level [x]Some levels may require you to complete objectives. [x] Spawn. Arcade: Arcade Mode lets you play levels unlocked in Campaign Mode. Aim for a high score in the ranking! Multiplayer: Up to 4 players can play together in multiplayer. One person is randomly assigned as the host and can choose a level to play and start the match. BUILD: Build and play your own levels in Build Mode!

A keyboard or controller is required, although “Worm Game is available in English only”, it is available worldwide. On the other hand, there’s a pretty (but not so) exhaustive list of village credits that worked on Stadia.

