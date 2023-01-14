Changes to the Google Photos app make it easier to set up automatic backups





Google has made some changes to the terminology we use in Google Photos to describe the options and choices available to you when backing up your photos and videos to your Google Account. A new support page under the Google Photos help banner states that Google has no intentions of making changes to how photos and videos are saved, but “Photos app, web, and Google’s Help Center.” It’s not rocket science. With this change, Backup and Sync is now just a backup. This is the setting used to enable or disable automatic backup of photos and videos to your Google Account. To turn automatic backup of photos and videos on or off on your Android phone, tap[設定]>[Google]>[バックアップ]>[写真とビデオ]Go to. Then turn it on and you’ll see a toggle that automatically uploads photos and videos from your phone to your Google account. On iOS, open the Google Photos app, tap your avatar in the top right corner, and press Google Photos Settings. From there,[バックアップと同期]to toggle the setting on or off.

When an update hits, Backup and Sync becomes Backup and Upload Size becomes Backup Quality.

Google Photos users have the option to save photos and videos in ‘original quality’ or ‘storage saver’.In the app or on his website at photos.google.com, this option is[アップロード サイズ]displayed under the heading The title is somewhat misleading, so Google changed the heading to a more appropriate “Backup Quality”.

Original Quality saves photos and videos at the same resolution they were taken at, so the quality remains the same. “Storage Saver” saves photos and videos in slightly lower quality to save space.

Google said: “We’ve heard your feedback that the old terminology is confusing. We hope the new terminology is intuitive and easy to remember.” And I hope the new name is more accurate.

We haven’t seen any changes on the Pixel 6 Pro running Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 yet, but Google says the update is rolling out to all Google Photos users.

