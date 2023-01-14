Google Cloud Appoints SAP and Oracle Vet as Heads of New Go-To-Market Unit.US Sales Leader Out





For 2023, Google Cloud will consolidate its global go-to-market organization under Adaire Fox-Martin, Google Cloud Go-to-Market president, Google Cloud told CRN.

Adair Fox Martin

Google Cloud confirmed to CRN that it is “integrating” its global go-to-market organization in a new operating model led by former SAP and Oracle veteran Adaire Fox-Martin.

Google Cloud told CRN: “Adair is a seasoned leader in sales, service, support and customer engagement with over 30 years of experience.”

Fox-Martin’s IT career spans over 30 years, including 18 years at Oracle and 13 years at SAP.

Prior to joining Google in 2021, he served as Global Customer Success Executive for SAP’s global sales and services organization. Fox-Martin was appointed President of Google Cloud Internal and Head of Google Ireland in May.

Fox-Martin could not be reached by press time.

The Mountain View, Calif.-based cloud giant says it is rolling out a new operating model for its go-to-market organization within Google Cloud, which will give Fox-Martin a new global sales role that includes sales, service and support. was promoted to .

“Google Cloud is one of the fastest growing businesses within Alphabet. Bringing together our global teams will drive new levels of productivity and consistency across the organization, empowering our customers and partners even more. We will be able to deliver greater value and an improved experience,” Google Cloud told CRN.

The move comes as Google Cloud launches its 2023 partner vision and strategy, launching a number of new programs, incentives and initiatives aimed at driving revenue and market momentum.

Google Cloud President Kirsten Kliphouse Steps Down

Google Cloud has announced that one of its top sales leaders, Kirsten Kliphouse, Google Cloud’s President of the Americas, is leaving the company.

Kliphouse’s role will be split among various other Google Cloud executives, the company told CRN.

Kliphouse led Google Cloud’s sales, go-to-market, customer engagement, and service organization in the Americas.

Additionally, Google Cloud has confirmed that Janet Kennedy, Vice President of Google Cloud’s North America Region, is retiring.

Kennedy will be replaced by Google Cloud’s Michael Clark, former vice president of the Google Cloud US East region.

Google sales soar as profits remain elusive

The strategy of consolidating global go-to-market organizations came at a time when Google Cloud sales were skyrocketing.

Third quarter 2022 sales were $6.9 billion, up 38% year-over-year.

Google Cloud’s annual run rate is approximately $27.5 billion.

However, Google Cloud has yet to turn a profit as it continues to invest in expanding its customer base and global reach.

In the third quarter, Google Cloud reported an operating loss of approximately $700 million.

The company invests billions of dollars each year to create new cloud regions by building cloud data centers both in the United States and abroad.

Mark Haranas

Mark Haranas is an Assistant News Editor and now a longtime journalist covering CRN’s cloud, multicloud, software, SaaS and channel partners. He speaks to world-renowned CEOs and IT professionals, covers breaking news and live his events, and manages several of his CRN reporters. His contact is his [email protected]

