Thanks to artificial intelligence, the democratization of financial services is coming

The financial revolution is here. Here, he invites Spiros Margaris, founder of Margaris Ventures, one of his capitalists at the world’s top fintech ventures, to give an in-depth look at how AI and related technologies are transforming key industries. dig in. Spiros has several senior firms in the Fintech, Insurtech, Cybersecurity, Healthcare, and AI sectors, including two FinTech start-ups with valuations above $1 billion. is both an advisor and an investor.

Q: What problems, shortcomings, or inequities in the financial system are potential areas for transformation?

Margaris: Fintech in the financial technology industry seems to stem from the need to provide a democratized financial system. At least the fintech companies I’m interested in are. The long-term impact of these companies will be a true legacy for the industry. Democratizing the financial system means providing unbanked or underbanked persons with disabilities, minorities or marginalized groups with access to basic and equitable financial services. means an industry that provides by Many financial services most of us take for granted are inaccessible to low-income and rural populations due to a lack of access to physical infrastructure, internet, smartphones and computers. .

Additionally, financial instruments are often too expensive for non-privileged individuals and lack transparency and understandable terminology. This makes it difficult to understand the true costs and risks of these products. Technologies such as artificial intelligence are great enablers to help the financial industry transform in a faster, more differentiated and democratized way to overcome or mitigate these shortcomings. In this way, AI can reduce the gap in access to financial services between the rich and the poor.

Q: What work is in progress and what results are we seeing?

Margaris: AI is already widely used in the financial industry, expanding into additional sectors such as banking, trading and lending, such as more nuanced and accurate credit scoring systems deployed via AI and big data. increase. AI enables businesses to make more informed decisions, improve fraud detection and risk management systems, and deliver more personalized and tailored offers to each individual customer.

AI chatbots are also being used to provide customers with more efficient and personalized customer service. Automation enabled by AI streamlines processes, increases efficiency in financial services, further reduces costs, and improves customer experience. In addition, AI and big data can help identify and address systemic financial market problems that can undermine financial market stability, such as money laundering and terrorist financing. By continuously and rapidly improving possibilities, AI has succeeded in reducing the cost of financial services and easing access for those who have been left out or have limited access to traditional banking options. increase.

Q: Are banks and financial institutions ready, or are new tech-savvy players gaining momentum?

Margaris: Financial institutions and fintech companies are already embracing AI to improve their services and stay competitive. Tech-savvy players in the industry may be well positioned to make the most of the vast potential and achieve success. But as we know the competition is not limited to traditional financial players and is instead being bolstered by other players such as tech giants who want a piece of the pie.

Tech giants such as Amazon, Apple, and Google have the technical expertise, vast resources, and customer bases to position themselves in the financial sector. In a technology-driven world, the problem for the financial industry is that technology companies have a business DNA built around deploying cutting-edge technology and driving innovation to achieve growth strategies. That said, while the financial industry is at a technological disadvantage relative to the tech giants, what speaks for itself is the inherent deep trust that customers have in banks and incumbents. .

Nonetheless, the DNA of the financial industry must be rapidly enhanced with cutting-edge technology and innovation to remain competitive in the future. We have to remember that tech giants never want to be banks. They want to serve their customer base and make their solutions more effective. For financial institutions, tech giants have the potential to be a large part of the business pie.

The future competitive landscape will be defined by how much each player wants to invest in technology and drive innovation to offer better products to their customers. Fintech companies understand this far more than most banks, but everyone knows that driving technological progress is the only game in town, at least for those who want to stay there. I’m starting to understand.

Q: What are the challenges in deploying AI to democratize the financial system?

Margaris: Current and potential future AI solutions look good, but challenges need to be addressed to ensure continued success. AI models require large amounts of diverse, unbiased, accurate, up-to-date data to avoid inaccurate results. AI models should be accountable so that they can be modified if necessary to ensure fairness, privacy and security. Another challenge with deploying AI models is data storage. In Europe, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) allows access to similar global forms and initiatives.

Effective security measures are required to ensure the safety and integrity of AI-based models. Additionally, implementing, maintaining, and scaling AI solutions is costly, and many companies are daring to completely transform their business models into full technology. Developing the necessary technology and training employees to use the system are investments companies must make.

Additionally, AI-based systems may lack design to integrate with existing processes and may require significant customization before deployment. Not surprisingly, the financial industry is highly regulated and the ever-changing regulatory environment is meant to protect consumers. This poses another challenge for AI. Therefore, all of us, including regulators, need to understand how deployed AI models work and what they mean.

AI models must therefore prove to be reliable for use in the financial system. The better everyone understands our AI models, the more we can trust them to operate fairly, protect privacy, and avoid discrimination. Much work remains to continue educating people and customers about the great benefits of such complex technology. We must help people believe and understand that AI will benefit them by realizing its full potential. And don’t forget that trust is the core DNA of any business model, including banks.

Q: What future advice would you give to the companies you fund?

Margaris: I recall that even long-established companies focused on technology can offer products that feel dated compared to current innovations and technological advances. . The race never stops and all players are but a memory if they rest on the laurels of past initiatives.

Finally, we need to introduce explainable AI to reduce costs and improve transparency and access. Everyone can benefit and, most importantly, we can truly move forward from the democratization of the financial sector that should concern us all.

