Google May Use Deepmind’s Sparrow as ChatGPT Competitor

Deepmind’s Sparrow chatbot may release a beta version this year. Is this how Google gets out of the “innovator’s dilemma”?

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is the biggest AI hype ever. Google reportedly fears its core business because it can provide more or less reliable answers to questions. It should be the domain of the search engine giant.

Google has the answer for ChatGPT

Google can handle ChatGPT. Even before OpenAI’s product success, large language models optimized for interaction have been demonstrated, such as LaMDA and Flamingo. With Meena, Google already had a chatbot ready for trusted conversations with humans by the end of 2020.

So far, the company hasn’t made a product out of research. According to its own statement, this is primarily due to security concerns, but other reasons may also play a role. More on this later.

But ChatGPT and especially Microsoft’s heavy involvement in promoting OpenAI puts pressure on Google. Companies must at least prove that they can beat OpenAI, or even beat it.

Deepmind founder and CEO Demis Hassabis told Time that he expects Deepmind’s chatbot Sparrow to move into “private beta” later this year. This is notable because Deepmind has so far largely acted as his AI research institute, developing technology that Google integrates into its consumer-facing products.

Deepmind introduced Sparrow in September 2022. Like ChatGPT, the chatbot is trained on human feedback, making it more useful, accurate and harmless, according to Deepmind. Additionally, Sparrow has access to the Internet through Google, so it can incorporate up-to-date information into its responses. According to Time, the planned beta chatbot will output additional sources of matching AI answers.

Sparrow is based on Deepmind’s chinchilla language model, which has few parameters but is trained on large amounts of data. A language model introduced in April 2022 outperformed his GPT-3 on common language benchmarks. However, ChatGPT is based on the more advanced GPT version 3.5.

In any case, there are good reasons to believe that Sparrow will perform as well or better than ChatGPT. Google also has more powerful language models like PaLM.

Can Deepmind help Google get out of the ‘innovator’s dilemma’?

Why hasn’t Google responded to ChatGPT yet or introduced a similar model before OpenAI? Google’s official reasons (reliability and security drawbacks of large language models) is authoritative and may play a role.

At the scale Google operates, chatbots that spread lies and hate speech can pose significant reputational risks. Worse yet, chatbots that are trustworthy enough to make people think they are conscious. Who would want to offer such a service hotline?

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is growing rapidly, but it’s still a small fraction of Google’s users.

But a more serious reason may be that Google is in the “innovator’s dilemma.” The term was coined by Clayton Christensen in 1997 to describe the difficulty established companies have in adopting new technologies and business models that disrupt traditional markets.

These companies often have significant resources and capabilities (Google), but their existing customer base and internal processes make it difficult to take advantage of breakthrough innovation. This could eventually lead to the demise of the company as smaller and more agile competitors enter and take over the market (OpenAI).

Search, Google’s core business, is growing and profitable. The company prints money on every search results page it displays.

Search chatbots require new monetization strategies, and it’s unclear if they will be as profitable as Google’s current search. Google could launch a successful chatbot and make a profit, but if profits are lower than Google’s current search, the company will still suffer losses.

A possible way for Google to achieve at least a smoother transition: The company will launch a commercial-oriented chatbot via sister company Deepmind and build its own competitor to Google Search and OpenAI.

By doing so, Google will be able to reassure shareholders and react quickly if chatbots establish themselves as an alternative to full-blown search. This is where Deepmind’s Sparrow beta, announced in 2023, could come into play.

