



Google recently filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court against India’s Competition Commission (CCI) for a 133.7 billion rupee fine imposed on the tech giant for abusing its dominant position in the Android ecosystem. The company has argued that the antitrust watchdog’s move not only slows Android’s growth in India, but hurts consumers by compromising device security. To further highlight that case, Google listed how CCI’s order puts security, affordability, and other parts of the Android ecosystem at risk. However, at a time when only half of India’s population is connected to the internet, the direction of CCI’s mandate will hurt ecosystem-wide efforts to accelerate digital adoption in the country. Google has appealed these instructions to the Indian courts. There has been a lot of press and discussion on the subject, but it’s important that users and stakeholders understand the full significance of what’s at stake, Google said in a blog post. increase. CCI fined him Rs 2,273 crore to Google in two different orders. Rs 133.7 crore to Google for abusing its dominant position in the Android mobile device ecosystem and Rs 936 crore to him for abusing its exclusivity through the Play Store. The Court of Appeals (NCLAT) had sought to stay the order, but the court asked Google India to deposit his 10% of his fine of Rs 1,337 crore, and of the fine imposed by the antitrust regulator. refused to stop. Google then moved the Supreme Court against the order.What’s at stake?Google said there are 700 million Android users in India, and the remedy ordered for Android would not be available online. security, affordability, and expanding use cases for the next wave of users. According to the tech giant, many different proprietary versions of Android, so-called forks, harm the consistent and predictable Android ecosystem. Devices built with incompatible forks do not support the security and user safety features provided by Google, which prevents Google from protecting those devices. Without robust and consistent security upgrades, users of these devices are left open to cybercrime, bugs, and malware. Google says this is the most annoying thing for the millions of new Internet users who are especially vulnerable. It exposes users to financial fraud, data theft and many other online dangers from both India and other countries. According to the company, it can’t provide security to Android users if they download apps from app stores other than the Google Play store. The sprawl of such apps on unsecured devices could put millions of Indian users at risk of data breaches, threatening personal and national security, Google said. doing. It also drives up the price of smartphones as OEMs have to invest resources to provide security and features in smartphones. The cost of these resources is passed on to the customer. An incompatible Android fork will not support security and user safety features provided by Google, leaving the security responsibility of these devices to his OEM. OEMs must invest heavily in creating consistent year-round security upgrades. Google says this will lead to higher costs for OEMs, resulting in a more expensive device for Indian consumers. As a result of the Android Compatibility Program, when a developer creates an app for her Android, that app has immediate access to her Android’s vast user base. This allows even a small developer to compete with larger developers across the Android ecosystem based on the company’s described product benefits and superiority. How Android gives smartphone users more choice, pre-installing and prominently placing Google-owned apps in OEMs, touching on a second Android-related case where they were fined 936 million rupees for enforcing the. Users are free to install apps from sources other than the app store (sideloading). In such cases, Android will display an alert and make the user aware of their own safety and take action.

