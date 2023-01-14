Automakers watch out, today’s cars are technology products





The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is over for another year, and it’s back to the buzz about technological innovation that was famous as the pre-pandemic event. But CES 2023 highlighted another trend in consumer electronics. That is, the car has become a gadget. That’s why more and more automakers are choosing the show to unveil their boldest new products, alongside TVs, laptops and VR headsets.

CES has been the starting point for automotive technology for over a decade. Ford unveiled his MyFord Touch infotainment system at CES 2010. Since then, automakers have continued to unveil groundbreaking developments in Las Vegas. The advent of EVs has accelerated this process, which has taken place in tandem with parallel revolutions. Starting with infotainment and navigation, the car is becoming the interface for connected services.

Sony unveiled its Afeela car brand at CES 2023.

Getty Images

Many of the most notable announcements at CES 2023 were automotive related. The biggest news is the debut of Sony’s electric car, which is now amusingly named Afeela. Sony is working with Honda on Afira through a joint venture. It looks very futuristic, but in a relatively conventional car format with four doors and a typical length hood/bonnet, rather than experimenting with a cab-forward design like the AEHRA SUV.

But Afira’s car-ness isn’t the point. According to Sony’s announcement, it will be built around his Qualcoms Snapdragon Digital Chassis, a cloud-connected system for telematics, driver assistance and autonomy. According to Qualcomm, in-car processing is capable of 800 trillion operations per second, more than ten times his latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. Afeela pairs this with 45 cameras and sensors, but Sony only claims it offers Level 3 autonomy, which must be overridden by a human driver if necessary.

The Afeela prototype by Sony Honda Mobility is as much entertainment as it is an electric vehicle.

AFP via Getty Images

These are all relatively typical features, but they provide entertainment alongside driving. It’s Sony after all. According to Sony, the partnership with Epic Games offers new entertainment possibilities via the Metaverse and more. It’s unclear what exactly this will look like, but the general trend is clear. Just as our mobile phones have become smartphones, the connected services we experience are changing, and so are our cars. Making phone calls is just one of its uses, no longer the most important one. Cars have always been a means of transportation, but the combination of autonomy and entertainment fundamentally changes how we interact with them. After all, who actually enjoys driving at a constant speed on a busy highway? It will be an excellent experience for

Afeela is scheduled to go into production in 2025 with a US market debut in 2026. No details have been released about the powertrain, but this shows how the focus of the car has changed. Neither the price nor whether it will arrive in Europe, but after images and videos published two years ago when this car was called his Vision-S, the Afeela brand is now We’re getting pretty close to reality. And it’s obviously both a vehicle for transportation and a vehicle for entertainment.

The BMW i Vision Dee uses digital technology to offer 32 different exterior colors for owners to switch dynamically.

Getty Images

The BMW i Vision Dee was also unveiled at CES in Las Vegas. More focused on automotive design than Afeela, but still focused on connected services. In fact, Dee in its name stands for Digital Emotional Experience. One feature is the ability to change the color of the car via the ability to dynamically choose from 32 different exterior shades. The head-up display extends to the BMW Mixed Reality Slider that spans the width of the windshield and offers far more information than his traditional HUD. It will be installed in BMW Neue Klasse vehicles in 2025. BMW also talks about the i Vision front. Dee has a phygital (physical digital) icon that can express various facial expressions. Coupled with the i7’s giant entertainment display, it’s clear that BMW is turning cars into gadgets.

Another new feature at CES was the inaugural Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator award from the website MotorTrend, highlighting just how much technology is currently in automotive. The event, in partnership with BlackBerry, champions the drivers and shakers behind connected car technology. A name most have never heard of, but much like the tech mogul associates with his CES, pushing the car’s shape forward is largely driven by tech products rather than mechanical devices. will be the people who been for most of their existence.

BMW i Vision Dee showcases a full-width HUD debuting at the company's Neue Klasse 2025.

BMW

Traditional car purists grit their teeth and lament the change, harking back to the days of internal combustion V8 engines, gear changes and analog dials. Cars are now technology products and follow a development and release cycle like any other product typically seen at CES. Automakers have to embrace this if they want to become mass retailers. Otherwise, you will be left behind by companies that embrace this direction.

