AI innovation takes shape in Western Michigan





As artificial intelligence grows rapidly around the world, businesses and individuals here in Western Michigan are embracing the technology’s potential.

AI, centered around intelligence exhibited by machines through tasks such as speech recognition and computer vision, will grow from $387.5 billion worldwide in 2022 to $1.4 trillion by 2029, according to a Fortune Business Insights report. Expected. Growing demand and interest in AI capabilities is causing companies around the world to consider how they can leverage the technology.

The Greater Grand Rapids region has seen some recent breakthroughs in AI innovation, such as Iris Technology’s newly launched platform for developing computer vision models. By accelerating deployment through a user-friendly interface, WebAI uses less data and empowers all developers, not just AI experts, to build accurate computer vision models.

Iris was in stealth mode for several years as the team worked on developing WebAI. The platform is currently open for early access, but will eventually open to more customers at an undetermined date.

The ultimate goal of Iris co-CEOs James Meeks and David Stout is to build a critical infrastructure for democratized and decentralized AI. According to Meeks, they want AI technology to be more accessible and easier to incorporate into their workflows.

Our commitment is to solve real-world problems using technology that is so easy to use that it floats in the background. This allows individuals and businesses to optimize their current activities without having to change their ways to accommodate certain types of technology. According to Meeks, it’s a solution that doesn’t work with the way they do business.

Today, AI capabilities are developing so rapidly that the impact is undeniable, Stout said.

In the early days of AI, people saw it as vaporware that wouldn’t actually change the world, Stout said. One thing that is uniformly recognized today is that AI has taken hold and its progression will have an impact. We look forward to putting AI in the hands of more people. We look forward to seeing more people creating AI solutions in large and small businesses.

Through this process, the Iris team remains committed to developing webAI here in the West Michigan region and firmly believes in Grand Rapids’ function as an innovation hub.

We believe in Grand Rapids and that’s why we decided to set up the company here, Meeks said. We hope that we can promote many innovations.

finance

AI development in the Grand Rapids region actually existed before 2022, like the Iris AI technology that has been in development for years. In some instances, these developments extend beyond the technology sector to other industries.

For example, local fintech leader Acrisure acquired Tulco LLC’s AI-based insurance operations in 2020, bringing new technological capabilities to the insurance brokerage industry.

Following the transaction, Tulcos insurance operations were transferred to Austin, Texas-based Acrisure Technology Group. Heading up the division is Thomas Tull, the entrepreneur and film producer who founded Tulco and who is now a significant minority shareholder in Acrisure.

The 2020 acquisition builds on a year-long partnership between Acrisure and Tulco. That’s because the two companies had already formed Altway Insurance in 2019, a fully AI-powered intermediation platform initially focused on personal health insurance.

Shortly after launching, Altway began to see success, growing over 10% week-over-week in 24 weeks.

For Acrisure, moving to AI capabilities was a key strategy in meeting customer needs and transforming the nearly $4 billion company.

Acrisure co-founder, president and CEO Greg Williams said at the time of the acquisition that successful companies in the medium to long term must be agile, data-rich and digitally oriented.

food

If an agile, digitally-minded approach is critical to success, Western Michigan businesses are embracing it. In December, SpartanNash announced a partnership with his Afresh Technologies to use AI to support the fresh produce sector.

The partnership will allow the Byron Center-based retailer to pilot the Afresh platform, an AI-powered ordering and inventory solution, at 10 retailer Family Fare grocery stores in the Grand Rapids area.

The Afreshs platform helps reduce food waste by ensuring proper inventory levels based on customers’ shopping habits.

The partnership with Afresh enables Spartan Nash to deliver fresh produce to its customers while minimizing food waste. This is a key area of ​​his ESG efforts for the company, said Bennett Morgan, chief merchandising officer at Spartan Nash. By leveraging the strengths of artificial intelligence and digital his workflow, associates can gain insights and create solutions that work for their corporate retail customers.

Afresh can provide SpartanNashs managers in the fresh produce department with tools powered by real-time insights to assist them in making ordering decisions.

education

Other institutions in the region are also starting to use AI capabilities. In August 2022, Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) was awarded a grant to help strengthen AI programming for higher education.

A $40,000 grant from the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), Dell Technologies, and Intel will be used to expand the computer lab and create a new hybrid lab with greater access to AI computing power.

As part of the grant program, GRCC was also asked to join the Artificial Intelligence Incubator Network to connect with other community colleges across the country. The purpose of this network is to provide an outlet for universities to participate in discussions and strategize on best practices for AI programs and student engagement.

The AI ​​Incubator Network and Intel’s AI for Workforce program include more than 70 community colleges in 32 states.

For GRCC, this was an important opportunity for students to learn new technologies.

GRCC is committed to providing students with the most up-to-date training in a rapidly expanding emerging field, Julie Parks, GRCC’s dean of workforce training, said in August. Doing it effectively means partnering with experts in these areas. Thanks to Dell Technologies and Intel, we are confident that our students will have the right resources.

Human race

AI can also be used to equip people in possibly unexpected ways.

Dutch-based Charles Elwood, who started his own data analytics company about three years ago, recently became involved in Microsoft’s AI technology. After completing his work on his AI at Microsoft, Elwood received his Most Valuable Professional (MVP) award for the company, giving him access to all AI data.

I am one of the few in the Midwest to win an MVP award for AI. Ellwood says this is really cool.

Based on his experience with AI capabilities, Elwood was able to develop a unique AI technique that reproduces the human voice. He helped a former radio DJ who lost his voice to throat cancer by using samples from some old VHS tapes to recreate his DJ voice so he could communicate. rice field.

As the community began to catch wind of the project, Elwood began connecting with others working in the AI ​​space within West Michigan, such as Iris Technology. He said he was inspired by seeing AI capabilities unfold.

It was so new that we were all discovering it together, Ellwood said. What we thought was impossible a year ago is now possible thanks to this technology.

For his own project, Elwood is contacting speech pathologists and throat and neck cancer specialists to inform them of his available techniques.

Despite some concerns surrounding AI, such as privacy and bias, Elwood sees AI as an opportunity to make a positive impact.

I am now partnering with other companies to push the boundaries of what is possible with AI and apply them to do good, especially in the world, Ellwood said. AI has many fears, but I have found that it also has many advantages.

