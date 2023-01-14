Google is handling Stadia’s death better than its life





A Google Stadia video game controller with a Night Blue finish, photographed November 27, 2019.

Future publication by Getty Images

I’m not sure what to think of the ill-fated Google Stadias as a game-streaming service, but Google handled its death well. In fact, the care and attention they put into how they organize Stadia’s existence feels more focused than ever when it was alive and about to grow.

what do you mean? Google has taken the unprecedented step of refunding not only software and in-game purchases made through Stadia. This seems sensible considering that almost all of its content will literally become inaccessible, but they’re even giving refunds to those who bought his Stadia hardware, which seems like a gamble It is possible. After all, Microsoft didn’t refund anyone for the Zune.

After that, Google not only refunds the hardware, but even makes it work to some extent. Google has announced that it will eventually issue an update for the Stadia Controller. This will enable the Bluetooth functionality and allow you to use it as a regular controller with other devices. So even after refunding it, it might still work in some useful capacity.

Again, this feels like it’s getting more attention than Stadia has gotten in life.The three main issues with Stadia have always been:

model. People wanted Netflix, a game library subscription service. No one wanted to be forced to buy or repurchase individual games that were only accessible via the cloud (and now we know why). Monopoly. what monopoly? Google was unable to strike meaningful enough deals with third parties, and they closed their own dedicated studios before they could even get started. Even Amazon Games does more than that. support. It’s easy to see how the Stadia team and its resources have dwindled over time. And since Stadia wasn’t a blockbuster, it didn’t receive the level of investment or staffing to turn things around.

Perhaps it just wasn’t ready for a pure cloud-based service without the extra structural support you’d find on Xbox, so there just wasn’t a Stadia for preservation that could think ahead of its time. But it didn’t do a very good job of making that claim either.

At least with Stadia’s death, many got their money back and now have free Bluetooth controllers.

