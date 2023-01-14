Science Leaders Talk Plastic Recycling and Redesign | VTx





It’s hard to go very long without encountering plastic stuff.

So what happens to plastic that has passed its useful life?

Sometimes recycled food containers and packaging are often clearly labeled for recycling containers. But a lot of it won’t be recycled because it can’t be recycled, at least for now. Our scientific and technical understanding of how plastic is made far exceeds our skill in dealing with plastic waste.

Greg Beckham is on a mission to change that. Beckham is a Senior Research Fellow at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, dedicated to making plastic more sustainable by developing creative and effective ways to recycle it. It leads a large consortium of institutions and universities.

To learn more about recent breakthroughs in sustainable plastics from the lab, members of the Virginia Tech and Blacksburg communities are invited to attend Beckham’s upcoming talk, Challenges and Opportunities in Recycling and Redesigning Plastics. The presentation will take place on February 7th from 5:30pm to 7:00pm at the Moss Art Center Ann & Ellen Fife Theater.

This lecture is part of the prestigious Covestro Lecture Series, sponsored by Covestro and produced by the Virginia Tech Macromolecules Innovation Institute. This series of lectures aims to cross boundaries and celebrate innovation in polymer science and engineering, a topic that touches nearly every aspect of our daily lives. Past lecturers include architect James Timberlake and medical researcher Anthony Atala.

A key feature of this series is its focus on bringing together multiple research areas to generate new knowledge beyond the scope of a single discipline alone. Beckham exemplifies this type of interdisciplinary research as he works with teams of biologists, chemists, engineers and materials scientists. In addition to his work at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Beckham founded his BOTTLE consortium, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, an expert group focused on recycling, upcycling, and reengineering plastics. Did.

Beckham’s talk will bring the audience to the forefront of plastic recycling. In one of his areas of research, he uses enzymes, a class of macromolecules produced by living organisms, to break down plastics into smaller components, making them easier to handle and recycle. Another area of ​​research is trying to create recyclable plastics by design. In other words, recyclability is considered from step 1 of the molecular design process.

“We are very excited to bring Greg Beckham to Blacksburg for the Covestro Lecture series,” said Bob Moore, director of the Institute for Polymer Innovation and Professor of Chemistry. He is well known for being an innovative scientist and leader, exactly the type of inspirational person we want our students, researchers and communities to engage with. We know it will inspire curiosity and enthusiasm for cutting-edge, interdisciplinary polymer research for a brighter future.

Beckham received his Ph.D. He received his PhD in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2007. He is the founder of the Gordon Research Council for both lignin and plastic recycling and upcycling. He testified before the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology’s Subcommittee on Research and Technology at a hearing titled “Closing the Loop: New Technologies in Plastic Recycling,” and was appointed to the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. co-sponsored the symposium. About closing the loop on the plastic dilemma,” both he said in 2019.

