Vueling Signs Crypto Deal To Explore NFT Tech





Spanish low-cost airline Vueling has signed a collaboration with Criptan to explore the adoption of NFT technology and cryptocurrencies in 2023.

Photo: Bradley Kathryn/Shutterstock

Aviation plays a fundamental role in connecting people, economies and cultures around the world. As a result, the industry is strictly linked to the socio-economic environment and how it evolves over time. Moreover, technological advances and innovations of all kinds affect aviation on a daily basis, both from an operational and management perspective. For example, several airlines have invested in adopting non-fungible tokens, also known as NFT technology. The latest addition to the list is low-cost carrier (LCC) Vueling. Let’s take a closer look at what Spanish airlines have in store.

Vueling to enable NFT payments in the second half of 2023

On January 13th, Spanish low-cost carrier (LCC) Vueling Airlines, part of the International Air Lines Group (IAG), and cryptocurrency buying and selling platform Criptan announced a collaboration. Vueling will adopt his NFT technology to make cryptocurrency payments.

According to Vueling, the collaboration with Criptan will allow airlines to enhance convenience for their customers, allowing them to use cryptocurrencies to pay for their plane tickets. To implement such services, Vueling Airlines relies on Universal Air Travel Plan (UATP) technology, the global payment network for the airline industry. By collaborating with experts in the field of blockchain technology and NFTs, Vueling aims to explore the possibility of adopting innovative payment solutions and leverage digital tools to continuously improve the user experience. I’m here.

Photo: Vueling Airlines

Suppose the outcome of the alliance between Vueling and Criptan is positive. In that case, the low-cost carrier in Spain will be the first European carrier to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method, according to Vueling, and customers will be able to buy tickets with this method from late 2023. Become.

Jesús Monzó, Distribution and Alliance Manager at Vueling, commented on the newly announced collaboration:

“This agreement puts us at the forefront of new technologies and innovations, further strengthening our commitment to our customers and providing the best and most advanced tools and solutions on our website.”

Meanwhile, Crypton CEO Jorge Soriano said that the Alliance will leverage the convenience brought by the adoption of the Crypto and Web3 ecosystems to take the customer experience in the airline industry to the next level. I emphasized what I was aiming for.

Photo: Lucas RS/Shutterstock

What is the future of air travel?

The recently announced partnership with Cripta underscores Vueling’s strong commitment to funding growth through innovation. The Spanish airline will be the first European low-cost carrier to adopt NFT technology, although others are moving in this direction.

For example, Latvian flagship airline airBaltic claims to be the first airline in the world to introduce the possibility of paying for plane tickets with Bitcoin. In 2021, Universal Air Travel Plan (UATP) partnered with cryptocurrency payment provider BitPay to enable 300 member airlines and travel operators to offer this type of innovative payment form to their customers.

Photo: Arseniy Shemyakin Photo/Shutterstock

Have you ever considered using cryptocurrency to pay for your plane ticket or have you already? Let us know by clicking the comment button below!

