Samsung Galaxy S23 should have these features





Samsung’s Galaxy S22 features a fresh design and an upgraded camera with better visibility in the dark. But there’s plenty of room for Samsung to upgrade further with his February-coming Galaxy S23.

In particular, we expect long-lasting batteries, photographic capabilities that take advantage of the Galaxy S family’s excellent cameras, and fast charging without the need for expensive adapters.

Samsung typically releases new Galaxy S devices in the first few months of the year, and may maintain that schedule for 2023.

According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung leads the smartphone industry, with 21% of the global market in the second quarter of 2022. Upgrading core features such as the camera and battery could help it maintain its top spot as competition from Apple and Google intensifies.

Regular Galaxy S23 has longer battery life

Galaxy S22

Lisa Edissico/CNET

Battery life can never be long enough, but standard-issue Galaxy S devices especially need a boost.The 6.1-inch Galaxy S22 generally lived up to Samsung’s claims of all-day battery life. After a month of continuous use, even with the always-on display turned off and the screen refresh rate set to normal, the battery level dropped to about 30% or 40% by 9pm. I noticed that it dropped to That’s enough to get you through the day, but if you’re planning to get home from work or have a long commute, you might want to bring a charger.

The Galaxy S22 has the smallest battery (3,700 mAh capacity) among the three phones in the Galaxy S22 lineup, and it shows. For example, when I reviewed it in February, I was pleasantly surprised when the 6.6-inch Galaxy S22 Plus with its 4,500 mAh capacity lasted about a day and a half. Also, setting a high refresh rate usually drains the battery faster. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, with its 6.8-inch screen and 5,000 mAh battery, had similar battery life.

It makes sense that the smallest phone in the Galaxy S22 series would have the smallest battery. After all, Apple has upgraded to the iPhone 13 Mini, giving it an extra 2-3 hours of battery life compared to the iPhone 12 Mini. Battery life is the main gripe I had with the Galaxy S22, and the Galaxy S23 would be an even more compelling choice for Android fans who prefer smaller phones.

South Korean news outlet The Elec reports that Samsung is aiming to increase the battery capacity of the Galaxy S23 by around 5%, so it shows that it might indeed be possible.

Smarter camera features

Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 cameras from the left.

Lisa Edissico/CNET

The Galaxy S22’s 50-megapixel camera and Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 108-megapixel camera capture impressive, colorful and detailed photos. I wish there was more you could do with these cameras when it comes to editing and software features.

The Galaxy S22 lineup includes shooting options such as Panorama, Night Mode, Portrait Mode, Slow Motion, Super Slow Motion and Director’s View, which allows you to record videos using two different lenses simultaneously. Then there’s the single take where he creates multiple stylized shots with a single press of the shutter button. You can also download the Expert Raw app for more control over your photo settings.

But when it comes to camera features and shooting modes, there isn’t much of a difference between the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22.I’d love to see Samsung grab a page from Google. We have introduced a new feature called Unblur. This sharpens low-quality photos, even those taken with older cameras. Photo Unblur builds on his previous Pixel 6 and 6 Pro camera feature, Face Unblur. As the name suggests, Face Unblur freezes moving subjects that might otherwise appear blurry.

Features like this show that Google isn’t just thinking about camera quality, it’s also thinking about ways to eliminate the everyday annoyances of mobile photography. On the other hand, it feels like many of Samsung’s updates are aimed at giving content creators more tools for capturing different types of shots and video clips.

The Galaxy S23 likely won’t hit the market for a few more weeks, but Samsung has already beefed up the cameras in its current Galaxy phones. A new feature has been added to the Expert Raw app to help you capture There’s also a new camera assistant app that lets you enable or disable certain features like fast shutter and automatic lens switching.

Fast charging without much cost

Both the Galaxy S22 Plus (left) and Ultra support 45 watts of fast charging. However, you will need to purchase the adapter separately.

Lisa Edissico/CNET

The Galaxy S22 lineup supports fast charging up to 25 watts on the Galaxy S22 and up to 45 watts on the Galaxy S22 Plus and Ultra. However, you will need to buy another charger for that. Samsung charges $50 for a 45-watt charger and $35 for a 25-watt charger, but you can find it cheaper at retailers like Amazon and Walmart. I didn’t notice much of a difference between the more expensive 45-watt charger and Samsung’s cheaper 25-watt charger when I turned on the .

With the Galaxy S23, we expect a more noticeable increase in charging speeds and more affordable charger options. provide. Both are faster than Samsung offers on paper. OnePlus also ships with a compatible power adapter.

Samsung and Apple have stopped including power adapters in product packaging to reduce waste. This is a good reason. But at least you can choose to include a fast-charging adapter as a discounted pricing option when ordering a new phone, similar to how Samsung chooses storage options and adds Samsung Care Plus. I want you to

If the rumors turn out to be accurate, the base Galaxy S23 model could have the same 25-watt charging speed as the Galaxy S22. by Ice Universe, a Twitter account with

Samsung has already done a lot with the Galaxy S22, especially when it comes to software support and display quality. But with smartphone upgrades becoming more incremental than revolutionary year after year, it’s as important as ever to focus on core elements like cameras and batteries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/samsung-galaxy-s23-needs-these-features/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos