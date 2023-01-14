Apple’s custom MicroLED display for Apple Watch is rumored to be from LG





According to display analyst Ross Young, Apple’s custom-designed microLED displays for future Apple Watch models will be manufactured by LG.

In a tweet, Young explained that LG Display is building a small production line to supply Apple with microLED displays for the upcoming Apple Watch model in 2025. The facility will supply the microLED backplanes and assemble Apple’s displays, which will reportedly go live in the second half of the year. said to announce

The latest clarification comes to a report from Bloomberg that said Apple would start with a microLED display for the Apple Watch Ultra at the end of 2024 and move to its own custom displays with a long-term goal of reducing its reliance on displays. It seems to correspond to Suppliers such as Samsung and LG. Young said Apple will continue to rely on such partners to some extent. “Apple doesn’t do the whole process,” he added.

Earlier this month, analyst Jeff Pu said the new high-end Apple Watch will feature a larger 2.1-inch Micro LED display, which will increase brightness compared to current Apple Watch models with OLED displays. rice field. This model is believed to be a new version of his 1.92-inch display-equipped Apple Watch Ultra, which was launched last September.

microLED technology features tiny LEDs that form pixels, enabling more accurate colors, higher contrast for improved HDR, viewing in less than optimal lighting conditions, supporting wider viewing angles, and reducing screen burn-in. Offers reduced probability, lower latency for higher refresh rates, and improved efficiency. .

