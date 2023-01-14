Canadian company inadvertently funds conspiracy theory site through ads placed on Google





Canadian companies inadvertently fund news websites criticized for posting conspiracy theories and misinformation by unknowingly placing ads on them, according to The Globe and revealed by Mail.

Google has warned groups that track pro-Russian media and misinformation by advertising for a number of Canadian companies, including airlines, banks, clothing stores, grocers, and public bodies such as the Quebec City Tourism Authority. I posted it on a ringing site.

Globe found over 10 ads for Canadian companies on US and French sites, including companies like Scotiabank, Jetlines, Mattress Mart and Farm Boy.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez warned this week of an increase in misinformation and disinformation on internet platforms. Communications security agencies said last year that Russia was using platforms featuring anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ, and anti-immigrant material to manipulate audiences around the world.

Among the advertisements found by The Globe, the Ontario-based Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies appeals to fight anti-Semitism every day, next to a painting depicting Hitler as an LGBTQ activist. was placed in

A montage on American news site ZeroHedge depicted Hitler with purple stripes in his hair as a gay rights activist. , it is displayed in the Gothic font familiar to the Third Reich.

NewsGuard, a New York-based group that tracks disinformation, has warned that Zerohedge takes a pro-Russian view and publishes false information and conspiracy theories.

The center was shocked to see ads there and asked Google and its digital marketing company to block the ads.

It’s alarming that one of our human rights campaigns could end up on a sneaky website like this as a result of an algorithm that’s completely opaque to both ads and users. Platforms are required to create safeguards to prevent this from happening on websites that spread hate, hoaxes, and propaganda.

Google says it has stopped monetizing a page containing a Hitler montage for violating its policy against hateful content.

Google Canada spokeswoman Lauren Skelly said the website regularly reviews its policy compliance and removes ads from pages that violate these policies.

In October, Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, appeared alongside an article in the Santa Monica Observer that falsely claimed he brought his assailant home from a gay bar. A lululemon ad was published.

The Santa Monica Observer has published inaccurate and misleading claims about COVID-19 and US politics, according to NewsGuard.

Google, one of the many platforms placing such ads on these sites, said in a statement that the Santa Monica Observer is subject to regular review in accordance with standard practice and that violating content It states that it has taken action where appropriate against pages containing

The Lululemons ad also appeared in Principia Scientific. Principia Scientific published an article questioning climate change and saying that the melting of glaciers in Antarctica is a disturbing hype. Google blocked ads appearing there in August 2022.

Jetlines is one of the Canadian airlines advertised by The Globe on both ZeroHedge and Les Moutons Rebelles.

According to Newsguard, Les Moutons Rebelles is an anonymous French website that regularly publishes false information, including information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both sites have very similar articles on the top 10 conspiracy theories that may prove true in 2023.

Leisure airline Jetlines has reached out to Google after expressing surprise at seeing its ad appear multiple times.

Duncan Bureau, Jetline’s chief commercial officer, can confirm that he has never purchased a single ad, nor has he made any purchases on sites associated with human rights abuses or hate groups.

The airline’s ad appeared alongside an article about Tyler Durden (a pseudonym for the main character in the movie Fight Club).

The byline will also appear in an article about a conspiracy theory coming to fruition next year. Among them are plans by the left to normalize and mainstream pedophilia and a U.S.-Ukrainian partnership for research and development of biological weapons, a claim promoted by Russian state media.

ZeroHedge has refuted claims that it has a pro-Russian point of view or publishes false information and conspiracy theories. A montage of Hitler as an LGBTQ activist is a syndicated work by satirists over whom ZeroHedge has no editorial rights.

Scotiabank, one of Canada’s banks, which advertised on ZeroHedge, which gets 4 million monthly page views, said in a statement: It doesn’t match our brand values.

Destination Qubec cit, which advertises Quebec City holidays in its ads, said it was unaware it had appeared on its site and asked its media publication agency to rectify the situation.

Mattressmart said the display ads placed on Les Moutons Level and Zerohedge were regionally targeted and did not advertise in France.

Digital ads are placed on sites by platforms such as Google through a rapid bidding process that is triggered when someone views the website. Information about viewing habits, lifestyle and location of viewers is provided, and buyers place and bid to display ads on the site. Many ads are placed by digital advertising companies, but the companies may not know where they will appear.

In February 2022, NewsGuard discovered an Air Canada ad on the website of Sputnik, a Russian news site controlled by the Kremlin.

After Ukraine was invaded later that month, Google blocked ads on Russian sites. He said he removed ads from tens of thousands of sites and removed more than a billion pages of his that displayed untrustworthy content.

According to Google Canada spokesperson Wendy Manton, several long-standing policies are in place to prevent ads from appearing alongside unreliable and harmful claims or content that promotes hatred and violence. I’m here. It is common practice to take action against content violations.

