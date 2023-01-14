Google Stadia Controller Gets Bluetooth





Google has announced initial plans to roll out Bluetooth support for Stadia controllers as Stadia’s shutdown date looms.

Google has confirmed that it plans to roll out Bluetooth support for Stadia controllers in the days ahead of Stadia’s shutdown. The announcement that Stadia will be shutting down shocked early investors who promised Google that its cloud gaming service was going nowhere. At least Google is refunding all Stadia purchases. We’re also adding Bluetooth support to the controller so it can be used after Stadia is closed.

The announcement that Google Stadia will be shutting down was made in September 2022. Google has confirmed that Google Stadia’s servers will remain online until January 18, 2023, after which games purchased for Google Stadia will no longer be available. Starting in November, Google began offering refunds for game and hardware purchases made through the Stadia store. Buying hardware does not require the user to return it.

Users can still use their Stadia controllers at home while Stadia is shutting down. The only problem was that the Stadia controller only works on PC via a wired connection. Bluetooth is not currently supported. There were reports that Google was evaluating the possibility of enabling Bluetooth on Stadia controllers, but no promises were made at the time. That’s now changed as Google surprised Stadia supporters with confirmation of Bluetooth support coming soon.

In a tweet shared on Friday, Stadia’s official account said it would release a tool to enable Bluetooth on Stadia controllers next week. Details on how to use the tool have not yet been shared and will only be available once the tool is fully launched. Most likely, users will need to connect the controller to their PC via a wired connection for updates. Stadia users want to keep their accessories.

Without this update, an unfortunate number of Stadia controllers would be in the garbage. Wired PC controllers aren’t necessarily new, but Bluetooth makes them much easier to access. That’s not to say many Stadia controllers aren’t going to be ditched. There are probably a small number of Stadia fans who want to stick with their controllers.

All things considered, this is still a good gesture from Google. With Stadia shutting down less than a week after him, Google may have closed all the doors and never thought twice. Users can expect more information about Bluetooth support for Stadia controllers next week. Don’t forget to play one last Google Stadia game before the servers shut down on January 18th.

