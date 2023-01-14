How Alitheon’s authentication technology is changing collectibles





Last month, I met Alytheon CEO Roy Ganzarski by the side of Art Basel Miami Beach. He was there for obvious reasons. His company’s technology can easily determine in seconds whether an artist or gallerist’s artwork is real or fake.

Why it matters: We have no idea how many companies are trying to put art on the blockchain in some way. Most of them have little, if any, innovation. But this is clearly a vast improvement on how the art world has worked so far.

Example: An artist publishes his or her work online for anyone to download and print. Most NFTs work that way. Cory Arcangel does something similar when he directs the title of his work for anyone to reproduce.

These works are officially licensed editions and can be printed and sold in the artist’s gallery. Collectors who purchase one of these works typically receive a paper certificate of authenticity certifying that it is genuine and not a copy. A much easier and more accurate solution would be to take high-resolution photographs of each gallery-approved print. You can verify that it is genuine, along with information such as whether it is there.

Interline: Digital authentication can be easily applied to any painting, including pre-digital objects. Suppose a collector wants to loan a work to a museum. Photos are sufficient to confirm that the work they return is the same as the one they lent.

In principle, it could even prevent a practical joke by the gallery itself, such as when the gallery sold Alec Baldwin a late reproduction of a Ross Breckner painting rather than the contracted original.

The big picture: Celebrity-adjacent collectibles are a booming business. Paul Newman’s Rolex, for example, sold for $18 million in 2017.

However, proving the origins of celebrities has historically been very difficult. The technology allows celebrities and influencers to wear an item, take a picture of themselves wearing it, and attach that picture to her entry in that item’s database. Something as simple as “this pop star wore her t-shirt on stage at a particular gig” can be authenticated and turned into a high-value collectible. Trying to replace it with a seemingly identical T-shirt is an easy mistake.test it

Over breakfast in Miami, Ganzarski asked if he had the same thing, such as a business card. I happened to have half a dozen seemingly identical forever stamps in my bag.

Why it matters: Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. So Ganzarski photographed four of his six stamps and numbered each one.

I took a picture of one of the two remaining stamps and the app marked it as not genuine. Then I photographed one of the four original stamps, scribbled it all over until it was unrecognizable from its original appearance, took a photo, and used the app. I knew immediately which stamp it was.

The big picture: It’s not easy to do this with a stamp, but much more difficult to do with a polished gold bar. I called Robin Kolvenbach, CEO of

How it works: Kolvenbach needed technology that would allow customers to take a picture of a gold bar and be reassured it was from a trusted source.

“Traceability is one of the main objectives in the value chain,” he explained. “It’s very important these days to know exactly where your gold is coming from,” such as whether it’s 100% recycled or comes exclusively from Canadian mines. Kolvenbach showed us how to test the technology by taking pictures of bars, scratching them, hammering them, and cutting them in half. The verdict: The cast gold bars are very smooth and shiny on the surface, they all look the same to the naked eye, but the software was able to easily tell them apart even after they were badly damaged.

Kolvenbach, who holds a PhD in surface chemistry, was surprised that the iPhone’s camera was good enough to see such differences, but he wasn’t surprised that this was technically possible.

After extensive testing, Kolvenbach said he never saw a false positive. That is, fakes are always detected as such.

This kind of technology will only spread as billions of people carry high-definition cameras in their pockets. For now, though, it’s mostly business-to-business industries, with customers including private companies, public companies, and even governments.

Why it matters: We’re just getting started. Alitheon’s sales last year were five times higher than his.

Ganzarski said that in about a year, consumers (as opposed to business customers) will be able to start authenticating objects on their mobile phones. In a few years, you will be able to create your own entries in the public database.

Next steps: Alitheon isn’t the only company in this space. Assuming technology lives up to its potential, even as technology giants such as Microsoft and Amazon enter the game, there will be other players yet to be established.

