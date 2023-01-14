CES recognizes Dutch firm’s wearable tech for construction management





A helmet with a tracking sensor. Smart boots and watches. Glasses that open the window to augmented reality. An exoskeleton that relieves user stress. These are his one of the wearable technologies that have emerged in recent years to make construction sites safer and more efficient for workers and supervisors.

Earlier this month, Dutch-based company TokenMe received an innovation award for wearable technology at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The company’s products provide construction managers with real-time crowd and asset tracking solutions via low-power location-aware radio and RFID (radio frequency identification) tags and multiple sensors whose data is processed by cloud-based artificial intelligence. Offers.

TokenMes technology includes ultra-wideband for presence and timestamp communications, Low Power Wide Area Networking (LoRaWAN) protocol for easy installation of battery-powered receivers called anchors, and WiFi for installation into existing infrastructure. and PoE, Near Field Communication (NFC for wireless secure identification, environmental sensors and RFID ID stickers, and wireless charging using Qi chargers) protocols.

Body Sensors Send Data Data captured by wearable sensors is collected by the anchor and the information is sent to the database for AI engine processing.

This technology works like this: Field workers or visitors wear smart-her badges or helmet tags called tokens. Tokens transmit data about time, location and movement to anchors strategically mounted on site.

The 45x45x12mm tag has a range of up to 50 meters and a working battery life of 500 days. It has Bluetooth and UWB tracking sensors, a 6-axis motion sensor, and a temperature sensor. Each 150x66x42 mm anchor covers a range of 500 sm. Wireless connectivity with UWB, BLE, WiFi-Mesh, and LoRaWAN. It is equipped with sensors for temperature, humidity, air quality, and motion detection.

Anchor sends this field information to its own cloud database. The cloud database processes the data through an AI engine, providing project managers and other stakeholders with dashboards showing graphs, visuals, and observations about task completion. Movement and interaction triggers can be pre-programmed as warnings and alarms.

Dashboard information also helps guide future planning for supervisors and contractors.

According to the company, as a communication tool, TokenMes presence and access monitoring data can be integrated into legacy systems to provide flexible application programming interfaces and triggers to generate meaningful and representative data. His UWB frequency range for that technology is 3.1-10.6 GHz, with a transmission range of 32.8-656.2 feet depending on the application. Local accuracy is 0.33 to 1.64 feet, and it is not susceptible to interference.

