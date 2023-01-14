Google will release a ‘self-service tool’ next week that will allow Stadia’s controller to connect to other devices





Google has confirmed plans to release a “self-service” tool that will make its own Stadia controller work on other platforms via Bluetooth.

This means that controllers that only connect to Stadia, Google’s cloud gaming service, which is currently locked down, will hopefully still be usable after Google shuts down Stadia later this week.

“We also have Bluetooth news. Next week we will be releasing a self-service tool to enable Bluetooth connectivity on Stadia controllers,” Stadia’s official Twitter account tweeted last night. “We will share details here when released.”

Google didn’t go so far as to say how it would do this, but confirmed that it had no plans to “open source” it and said details would be announced “later this week.”

We also have news about Bluetooth. Next week we will be releasing a self-service tool to enable Bluetooth connectivity on Stadia controllers.

More details will be shared here when released. pic.twitter.com/6vYomngfmA

— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) January 13, 2023 Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.Manage cookie settings

“Stadia isn’t shutting down,” Google claimed when it was candidly asked on Twitter if a shutdown was imminent in June. announced that it will close on January 18, 2023. This is news that even developers working hard on the Google Stadia project didn’t expect.

Stadia is currently issuing refunds to users who purchased hardware through the Google Store. Stadia will also automatically process refunds for “all purchases of non-Stadia Pro games, add-on content, and subscription fees” through the Stadia Store, with the majority of refunds processed by January 18, 2023. It is scheduled to be

Google announced today that it has released Worm Game, a game that “was on Stadia before Stadia was on the world.” In a bittersweet twist, this is Worm Game’s last game to be released on the service, and the first game used to test features from before his 2019 launch on Stadia until last year. means that

