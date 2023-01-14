New KIT ​​facility produces high-tech resource carbon from air





In the debate about the causes of climate change and global warming, emissions from burning fossil fuels, such as in power plants and industrial production processes, top the list of pollutants. Carbon dioxide (CO2) accounts for most of the so-called greenhouse effect. Science and industry are already taking several steps to slow the associated climate change and avert the resulting climate crisis. Avoiding and reducing emissions on the one hand, and carbon dioxide storage on the other. Ground.

A new facility at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) in Germany is developing a globally unique approach to extracting excess CO2 from the air and converting it into solid carbon as a usable raw material for industrial applications. The process developed in the NECOC (Negative Carbon Dioxide to Carbon) research project combines negative emissions with the production of high-tech raw materials, together with industrial partners.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has recommended removing and permanently storing the CO2 already emitted into the atmosphere in order to meet the 1.5°C target set by 2030. I am proposing. Dr. Benjamin Dietrich of the KIT Institute of Thermal Process Engineering (TVT) said: “This includes the supply of industrial carbon. Carbon is needed in batteries, building materials, paint production, and in the agricultural sector. So far, it comes mainly from fossil sources. “

In Dietrich-coordinated research project NECOC, associated partners KIT, INERATEC and Climeworks are developing processes to convert atmospheric CO2 to carbon. “If this carbon remains permanently bound, negative emissions can be successfully combined with the post-fossil resource supply component as part of future carbon management strategies. It represents a double contribution,” explains Dietrich.

In continuous operation, the first stage facility of the project will remove nearly 2 kilograms of CO2 from the ambient air each day and use it to produce 0.5 kilograms of solid carbon. The NECOC process combines three process steps. In the first step, sorbents are used to separate the CO2 from the ambient air (direct air capture).

In the second step, CO2 moves into a microstructured reactor and reacts with hydrogen produced continuously from a connected electrolyser. Its constituent carbon and oxygen form new bonds, and CO2 becomes methane and water.

The water is returned to the electrolyser and the methane containing the carbon component continues to flow to the liquid tin reactor. In the third stage of the process, pyrolysis reactions take place within the rising bubbles, splitting the methane molecules. This produces hydrogen, which in the process he is used again to separate CO2.

The only remaining part is carbon, which floats above the can as fine particles that can be mechanically removed periodically. By changing process parameters such as temperature levels, various carbon modifications such as graphite, carbon black, and even graphene can be produced.

The start of the pilot installation is an important milestone for the NECOC project and also marks the end of the first funding phase. The second stage is to scale up the process and optimize it for expansion. Dr. Leonid Stoppel, Project Director at the Karlsruhe Institute for Liquid Metals (KALLA), said: “We are also looking at the integration of hot storage and direct solar heating.”

In addition, the integration of CO2 point sources, new approaches for extracting CO2 from air, and the effects of trace constituents and impurities within process networks on carbon quality should be investigated.

