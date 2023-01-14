How to use Google Flight





Finding and booking the best possible flight is truly a skill. You may be looking for the cheapest option, or one with the fewest layovers.

You can use many search engines to narrow your search. One of the best I recommend is Google Flights.

Woman on an airport trip (Cyberguy.com)

What is Google Flights

Google Flights is a powerful search engine that helps you narrow down which flights you want to book and which ones you want to avoid. There are many filter options to make your search specific and personal. Almost all airlines list their fares directly on their platform, so you can sort flight schedules and prices including taxes. increase.

Woman using phone and laptop to book flights (Cyberguy.com)

How do I use Google Flights?

It’s very easy to use Google Flights as it was intentionally made to be very easy to use. Here’s how it works:

Visit google.com/flights

Book a flight with Google Flights (Cyberguy.com)

With the first tap, you can adjust one-way or round-trip, how many people you want to buy tickets for, and how you fly (first class, economy, etc.).

Book a flight with Google Flights (Cyberguy.com)

You can then adjust the origin and destination and the dates you would like to fly.

Book a flight with Google Flights (Cyberguy.com)

Selecting a date brings up a calendar, with each date showing the price of flights for that day, in case you want to quickly see the cheapest option.

Book a flight with Google Flights (Cyberguy.com)

Selecting a date will bring up the next page showing a list of departure flights. Tap the arrow to the right of your desired flight to[フライトを選択]Click.

Book a flight with Google Flights (Cyberguy.com)

Note at the top of the page that Google Flights offers many other filters to narrow your search. You can change anything from the amount of luggage you have to the airlines you want to avoid. Results and price totals will change based on your selections.

Book a flight with Google Flights (Cyberguy.com)

Tap one of the down arrows,[フライトの選択]Click to select your return flight.

Book a flight with Google Flights (Cyberguy.com)

Once you select your return flight, you’ll be taken to a page with a list of third-party options where you can book your flight. Options are listed by price, starting with the cheapest option at the top. When you select the option, Google Flights will take you directly to that third-party website to complete your booking there.

Book a flight with Google Flights (Cyberguy.com)

How can I get the cheapest flights using Google Flights?

Google Flights has a lot of secret tricks you can use to ensure you get cheap flights.

1. Use the date grid

When booking flights, Google Flights provides consumers with a date grid. This grid lists a number of dates for which flights can be booked, and each date lists all the prices for that flight. You can clearly find and select.

Book a flight with Google Flights (Cyberguy.com)

Book a flight with Google Flights (Cyberguy.com)

2. Use price charts

You can also use the Google Flight Price Graph to narrow your search. The price graph shows all prices for flights in graphical form. Depending on how big your budget is, you can adjust the number of days for your trip.

Book a flight with Google Flights (Cyberguy.com)

Book a flight with Google Flights (Cyberguy.com)

3. Decide if a flight is worth it

Another great feature of Google Flights is that it can tell you if the flight you’re trying to book is really a good deal or if you should look elsewhere. Once you’ve selected your departure and return flights, scroll to the bottom of the page to see charts provided by Google Flights. The green section is the cheapest and the red section is the most expensive, so you can see how much you can save. If you feel cheated, you can go back and change your options before booking.

Book a flight with Google Flights (Cyberguy.com)

Four.[探索]Use the tabs to select your destination

Want to go somewhere on vacation but can’t decide where to go?[探索]Tabs can help.

Book a flight with Google Flights (Cyberguy.com)

[探索]The tab has a map feature that highlights some of the best places to travel in the world, so it gives you options to make your search more general. When selecting a destination, enter a generic name such as “Florida” and the map will show you various spots in Florida and the cost of flying there.

Book a flight with Google Flights (Cyberguy.com)

This feature also has a filter tab where you can search by price, interest, time, etc.

Book a flight with Google Flights (Cyberguy.com)

5. Use price tracking options

If you want to stay on top of the latest price changes to ensure you get the cheapest possible flight, check out Google Flights[価格の追跡]Please turn on the option. If you turn this option on, you will receive an email when flight prices change for your selected travel dates. You can also turn on any date option if you want to receive updates during times when prices are generally lower for your origin and destination.

Book a flight with Google Flights (Cyberguy.com)

Are there any downsides to using Google Flights?

Google Flights is a great service, but it still has some drawbacks. One of the main ones is that most of the time we rely on the prices quoted directly by the airlines, so if an online travel agent can find a cheaper one when making a deal with the airline. There is

Another downside is that Google Flights is constantly updating their flight inventory, so prices can be out of date. When you reach the final stages of booking, you may find that your flight is listed at a higher price, but you can always cancel and go through another agency before confirming your booking.

People traveling at the airport (Cyberguy.com)

What other ways are there to ensure you book the best flight?

There are many tools travelers can use to make their trip as seamless as possible, including boarding and air traffic control apps. If you have the right tools and know how to use them, you can be in the first line for the cheapest and most comfortable flights of all before anyone else has them.

We’ve covered some of the best travel tools you can use while planning your trip. You can check them out by visiting CyberGuy.com, clicking the magnifying glass at the top of the page, and searching for “Geek Gets Your Next Flight”. website. Subscribe to my free CyberGuy Reports newsletter by clicking the “Free Newsletter” link at the top of my website.

