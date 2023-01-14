Bengaluru will soon become a museum hub for technology, startups and innovation





Ceremonial lamps are lit as the glass doors open to the public on February 18 to the striking five-story building on Bengaluru’s bustling KG Marg that houses the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP). It’s not just VIPs who light up. Mark the opportunity Visitors can try it out by simply scanning her QR code with their mobile phone, entering her name and choosing a lamp. With a few clicks, you’ll see a lit lamp on his floating screen, with your name underneath.

A few steps down reveals five 86-inch vertical screens that scroll like Instagram pages, but here you can browse thousands of works of art that are part of the MAPs collection. Visitors can also interact with his 3D hologram of late artist MF Hussein, the result of a collaboration with Accenture. More interestingly, why are you obsessed with Madhuri Dixit?. All this, of course, apart from the over 70,000 works of art, are in six different fields ranging from contemporary art to photography to popular culture. Categorized and regularly exhibited in four galleries.

The love affair of Bangalore-based businessman and longtime art collector Abhishek Podar, MAP is the vision of museum curator Kamini Sawhney and a cultural landmark. I hope that it will not only become a museum, but also change the way we look at museums. Our vision is to bring art to the heart of our community and change the way people experience it. Indian museums are considered boring, but we want to change that. It should be a place to exchange ideas, an interactive space for discovery, says Sawhney. The idea of ​​allowing anyone to light the first lamp, she says, is part of a vision to democratize the arts and make the experience participatory.

MAP isn’t the only company with these ambitions. Bangalore is witnessing something of a museum renaissance. Although the museums have different themes, they are united in their scope of ambition, their use of technology and other innovations to attract visitors, and their support of corporate and personal philanthropy.

These include the upcoming Science Gallery Bangalore. and the Tech, Startup & Innovation Museum. So does the Indian Music Experience Museum (IME), which opened in late 2018. The nation’s first metropolitan museum focused on Bengaluru is also under construction as part of the Indian Settlement Institute’s new Kengeri campus.

PUBLIC LIFEA A common theme for these new institutions is to break down the perception that museums are dead spaces. Thus, in addition to an exhibition gallery that hosts exhibitions and research festivals, the 140,000-square-foot Science Gallery Bangalore also houses a public lab complex with seven laboratories and spaces, where people can submit It includes a food lab and a materials lab that welcomes you. The Public Lab Complex concept was an answer to one of the questions the executive director asked himself when he joined Jahnavi Phalkey. His Phalkey, a historian of science who was teaching at his College of Kings in London, was inspired by the story of CV Raman.

During the first ten years of his professional life, Raman worked as an accountant. In the evening, he used the public laboratory of the Institute for the Advancement of Science of India, where he conducted his Nobel Prize-winning research. So the question was where is that space now, he says, Phalkey. For the Museum of Indian Music Experience, which brings together the history of Indian music across nine galleries, it was a priority to invite the public to a space where they were encouraged to touch, feel and interact, said museum director Preema. says John.

Museums were experienced as spaces of alienation, with much focus on displaying beautiful and expensive artifacts that were observed from a psychological and physical distance. The idea of ​​IME was to dispel this understanding, says John.

Music, she adds, is unlike any other form of art, something that visual representations find irreplaceable. This principle is literally tangible from the moment you enter the Garden of Sounds at the museum in South Bangalore. There you can play one of ten unusual instruments. Among them are her two black stones, including the Singing Stone. Only if rubbed the right way.

Inside, galleries spread over two floors captivately depict the journey of Indian music, from classics to protest songs to the latest in hip-hop and rock, through costumes, instruments, and many artifacts such as audio and video clips. and accompanied by a brief sentence. -UPS. One of his exhibits allows you to create your own song by combining different tracks. Jimmy MR Jaishankar, who is the executive chairman of his group of real estate ventures Brigade He came up with the idea to establish IME after seeing the Hendrix Museum in Seattle.

I thought that if an entire museum could be dedicated to one musician, India, with its thousands of musicians, needed a museum to showcase its heritage. Similarly, the Tech, Startup and Innovation Museum, announced last month, aims to open at least partially by mid-2025, with a seed corpus at his Rs 10 crore. The brainchild of the concept, his partner at Accel, Prashanth Prakash, talks about the country’s technological prowess and its start-up journey.

There have been many technological advances in the last few years and not many museums have appeared since then. There is an opportunity to use them to make this museum more experiential and immersive than ever before, he said. say.

While conceptualizing it, Prakash said many others have voiced their support, from Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to Infosys co-founder KrisGopalakrishnan.

Endorsing Bengaluru Other new museums have also found a range of supporters among corporations, foundations and generous individuals, some of whom have endorsed multiple initiatives. He supports museums and, along with Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and philanthropist Rohini Nilekani, donated $510 million to Science Gallery Bengaluru. This is comparable to a grant from the Karnataka government, which donates land and covers part of the operating costs.

Museums are places where you can learn by doing. Creating public spaces for such learning is key to making cities more livable, more exciting and enhancing their status as international cities, says Gopalakrishnan, who is now chairman of Axilor Ventures. .

In addition to donating 7,000 works of art to museums, Mazumdar-Shaw also auctioned several works of art from his collection to become donors to Poddar’s private initiative, the Museum of Art and Photography. There is also. Other donors have also offered to support both MAP and IME.

THE CITY & THE MUSEUM What role will these museums play in Bangalore’s evolving horizons? I’m here. And I think that’s why philanthropy is supporting it to create a vibrant city.

Bengaluru, an emerging megacity of its size and scale, will lose its museums that provide a central space for the city’s cultural life and identity if it can’t reflect on its past, present and future, says Aromar Revi. says. , Director of the Indian Institute of Human Settlements.

Museums are also about democratizing access to knowledge, culture and experience. It’s that sense of interest and wonder that helps us experiment with new ideas, innovate and build an inclusive public culture, he says, emphasizing its accessibility to people from all walks of life, especially young people. increase.

Admission to the Science Gallery is completely free, but IME is free for public school students. Also, you can browse his 1st floor of MAP for free (other spaces require a ticket system). Prakash also said that admission to the Technology Museum is free for students, while other students may be charged a small fee. Nevertheless, he speculates, at least initially, it may be difficult to attract people.

Building these places is easy, but getting a proper foothold is more difficult. would have been possible. Vaishnavi, 22, says she plans to come again with her family, and Pooja, 20, says the museum exceeded her expectations. Both students have spent their entire lives in Bangalore, but this is the first museum they have visited in the city, they said.

