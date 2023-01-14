Best smart gadgets for home in 2023.





Jennifer Jolie | Special to USA TODAY

When the world of technology gets your way, almost everything you touch will soon be connected. It’s not just lights, music and video doorbells. we are talking about everything

bed. toilet. cutting board. stroller. mirror. bird feeder. The list goes on.

This year’s CES Technology Conference sets the stage for the technologies that will impact our lives in the days and weeks to come. We saw an oven that could live stream while dinner was baking, and a mixer with a built-in scale and hook-up. app. Your mattress can tell you how well you slept (or rolled over) and suggest improvements. And we won’t forget the palm-sized pack that Withings wants in our bathrooms to analyze our health from the inside out anytime soon. literally.

There is no shortage of things you can connect to these days, but how novel and necessary is it?

Is Smart Home Tech Worth It?

So far, there has been an imbalance in smart home gadgets. Gimmicks are far more skewed than necessities. Need a mood ring disco fridge? Cool? yes. Save time, money, sanity, or the planet? Not much.

There are also ongoing consumer privacy issues. Companies big and small weren’t honest about what personal information they collected or shared from the wired world in the past. Why trust them now?

“It’s one of the questions that everyone should ask themselves when considering a new product,” said Cindy Cohn, executive director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a privacy rights organization, during iFixit’s CES “Worst In Show” presentation. He said: whether they sell you.

Why Smart Gadgets Matter

That said, 2023 will likely go down as the year the new generation of smarter (more) home gadgets ushered the masses into broader home automation.

It’s like when Apple introduced the iPhone 16 years ago. Most people didn’t own a “smartphone” until Apple made smartphones easy, intuitive and ubiquitous. Apple ushered in an era of ubiquity, even if you’re currently using an Android smartphone, and we’re at the same tipping point with his smart-his-home gadgets.

About half of us now have one or two smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells and intelligent lights, in our homes, according to NPD, a global market intelligence company.

Often times, they’re not the same brand and don’t really work together in ways that make our lives easier.

What do you need for your smart home?

However, a newly launched open-source smart home standard called Matter changes the foundations of this category of connectivity. Matter brings compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings within a single wireless protocol. In short, most gadgets now work well together in the sandbox. finally.

Here are some of the additional gadgets and tech tools we saw for the first time at CES that could pave the way for smarter home tech.

Samsung’s SmartThings Station: Samsung’s small push-button pack is at the forefront of this evolution. It’s like a new remote control for your life, interconnecting and managing your smart home devices with the push of a button. It can be used to control TVs, speakers, thermostats and more, regardless of device manufacturer. The new hub doubles as a wireless charger for smartphones and earbuds. It will go on sale next month for $60. SkyX Skyplug Smart Lighting Base: Some of the biggest obstacles to smart home adoption are cost, installation, and the need to buy a bunch of new gadgets to make it all work. However, SkyX Platforms wants to change all that with their new Skyplug Smart lighting base. It says it can turn any light fixture or ceiling fan into a smart fixture. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, Google Home, Samsung, SmartThings and Cortana. You can manage it all with the SkyHome app on your smartphone. Includes voice control, scheduling, eco/energy saving modes, color changing nightlight and more. It will be available in March for around $120. Shelly Next Generation Smart Home Automation: Some of this year’s smart home candidates are already household names in other countries. Beko, for example, is a company about to launch a new line of refrigerators that promise to keep food fresh for a month, and in Europe he’s been around for 60 years. Shelley is no different, promising to make every electrical circuit smart. Shelly unveiled his eight new home automation devices at CES 2023. This includes Pro 3EM, which tells you where to waste power via a companion app. Is the smart home market growing?

Demand for smarter home gadgets continues to grow in the U.S. as energy costs hit all-time highs, said Steven Braus, business development manager at Shelly. He said there’s still a general fear that someone might spy on you in a creepy way.

“Individual devices are intelligent on their own without needing to be connected to the cloud,” explains Brous.

Shelly’s Motion 2 next generation Wi-Fi motion sensor also deserves a mention here. This tiny gadget sticks to your wall and detects motion, temperature and vibration in less than 200 milliseconds. Plus, you can trigger appropriate actions, like turning on a light the moment you walk into a room, without having to tap an app or flip a switch.

Some of Shelly’s latest smart home automation gadgets are out now. For example, the Shelly Pro 3EM is about $145, while the latest smoke detector, the Shelly Plus Smoke US, is almost $50.

home smart gadgets

As mentioned above, the Beko smart refrigerator promises to keep vegetables fresh for 30 days, increasing the amount of essential vitamins contained in the vegetables themselves. We use a new technology called HarvestFresh. This is his tri-color light technique housed in a drawer in the vegetable compartment. It glows blue in the morning, green at noon, and red at night, mimicking the 24-hour cycle of the sun.

This is an example of a “smart” product that pays for itself in just one year. According to the latest statistics, Americans waste more than $218 billion on food each year, and a family of four wastes $1,600 annually on produce alone. This will be launched in his April with 20 different Beko Fridge models. Costs start at $1,300 for him.

Working from home on an island outside of Seattle means backup power is a must for my husband and I. This is our first full winter and already she has been out of power for over her 48 hours at a time by two windstorms. So when we priced a backup generator to keep our lights and internet on, it looked like we’d have to spend about $20,000. Goku goku.

Instead, I tried the Geneverse HomePower Two Pro Solar Generator. At $3,600 (including 2 solar panels), it’s still a big change, but was it ever worth it?

If you’ve used portable generators before, you’ll understand why this generator is different. No smoke. It’s whisper-quiet compared to the gas-hungry generators of years ago. It can be used indoors and can power everything from lights and Wi-Fi to medical equipment and most appliances. You can even run your refrigerator for 35 hours on a single charge.

It can be charged with a solar panel, so it’s a cool, next-generation, self-contained energy source. Available now, the price for the generator and two panels is $3,600. The company also showed off an 8-foot-tall expandable pergola made of telescoping solar panels. Energy-independent homes are an ever-greater goal. This is his one of the companies to watch as it becomes a reality.

We’ll be doing more in-depth reviews on each of these products, and more throughout the year, to let you know which one deserves a spot in your home.

Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy Award-winning consumer technology columnist. Her views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of her USA TODAY.

