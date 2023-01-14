Google must raise bar for Android updates again in 2023





Google has long fought to maintain its reputation as a clean and green company that is committed to sustainability. Whether it’s the company’s insistence on using mostly recycled aluminum in its superior phones or its commitment to running its data centers on clean energy, it shows that the company has made a lot of progress. In 2021, Google finally promised to deliver five years of security patches to Pixel phones, including the Google Pixel 7 Pro, but for some reason, the company still refuses to deliver more than three Android updates. , which has been an issue for years. .

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY

Things are better now than they were in 2020, but Google still has a lot of work to do if it wants to show its commitment to software updates and, by extension, sustainability.

Outperform your competitors

Google has long led the industry with a three-year renewal promise, but has been overtaken by its competitors. With the introduction of One UI, Samsung has reframed its approach to software development to provide a more easily updateable system. It took the company a long time to get to where it is today, but it’s now one of the best options if you value quick and long-term updates.

Samsung’s flagship products regularly get security patches ahead of Google’s devices. Also, Samsung can’t beat Google for a complete update to his Android system, but it’s still coming close. The South Korean company has managed to complete a massive batch of Android 13 updates before 2022 ends. This is impressive considering the number of different Android devices in the company’s portfolio. exactly.

Even OnePlus, a company that has had good times when it comes to software, is surpassing Google. The company is now promising up to four Android version updates for him and five years of security patches for his flagship phones. The policy doesn’t apply to the large number of Nord budget phones the company is currently producing, but it’s a big improvement over the opaque approach taken by OnePlus and many other manufacturers in the past.

Looking over the fence, Apple was in a much better position from the start. The company provides approximately 6-8 years of software updates for all phones. If you’re going to stick with technology until it stops working, the iPhone is probably for you. A new iPhone gets software updates longer than the battery lasts.

Apple has the great advantage of being able to provide both hardware and software for its own products, but the majority of Android makers rely on off-the-shelf processors such as the Qualcomm Snadragon 8 Gen 2. This isn’t a bad approach per se, but it does mean that most manufacturers have less control over how long they can provide updates to their devices than Apple does. Qualcomm provides software patches for its processors, but when chip makers stop doing so, updates become more complicated. As Fairphone proved with his Fairphone 2, overcoming this hurdle is possible, but not trivial.

Google is well positioned to lead the Android world

In contrast to many other Android makers, Google is now in a similar position to Apple. Starting with the Google Pixel 6 series, the company introduced Google Tensor, a custom silicon solution. Since then, following our first attempt at our own processor with Google Tensor G2, many of the issues raised in the first generation have been resolved.

Today, Google Tensor chips are not as custom as Apple’s silicon. It works with more standard hardware than that solution and includes Samsung’s infamous Exynos modem. This is a major cause of poor connectivity on the Pixel 6. This and some of the heat issues have been fixed in the Google Pixel 7 series, and it makes perfect sense that the first attempts at proprietary SoCs may have all gone awry.

For now, though, the company isn’t just adding its chips to smartphones and upcoming tablets. It’s a big first step toward doing so, but Google has an opportunity to do more with its own hardware.

The Tensor chip will allow Google to provide Pixel phones with software updates for an even longer period of time, potentially surpassing Samsung’s four years. Google could go head-to-head with Apple by promising to support Pixel phones for up to seven years. This could give other manufacturers a further push to offer more software updates, ultimately allowing everyone to benefit from longer lasting and more sustainable devices. increase.

Providing software support for your hardware is much more complicated than writing your own processor, and there can be many other dependencies behind the scenes that make long-term support more complicated. I am aware that there is

But if Fairphone, a small Dutch company with limited resources, manages to update its Android smartphones for the seventh year in a row, surely a multi-billion dollar business will get it. .

Regulators are preparing to force longer support

Another reason Google is switching to longer update cycles is regulation. Europe is preparing to push mobile phone makers with a 3+5 year update policy following the big USB-C directive that forces USB connectors on virtually all mobile phones, including iPhones. It means companies must provide smartphones with software updates for three years and security updates for five years after launch.

However, Google’s compliance with this regulation also means that it will no longer be able to use software update policies to differentiate itself from other brands. Even today, Samsung, the most important Android manufacturer, offers a better update policy. If Google does the bare minimum, it can’t even distinguish itself from brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Honor, and Realme, which have great hardware but historically don’t have great long-term software support. provided by them.

If this EU regulation is introduced, the only way Google can differentiate itself in the upgrade department is the fact that its phones will always receive updates first. This might be enough to entice enthusiasts like you and me, but enough to convince the masses who would rather wait weeks or months anyway in case there are issues with the new release. not.

Google Pixel 8 should offer 5+ years of software support

EU regulations also aim to create a more sustainable telephony market. This brings us back to Google’s commitment to sustainability. Again, thanks to the company finally starting to own more hardware, it’s in a great position to give mobile products his five-plus years of software support. Plus, Google can show that it’s serious about sustainability beyond its window dressings, which are partially recycled hardware components. With the Google Pixel 8, the company has proven itself to be the world leader in Android as it should be.

In fact, long-term software support is just the bare bones for a more sustainable approach to the phone market. We could talk more about user-replaceable components, fair resource sourcing along the entire supply chain, and post-consumer recycling incentives, but that’s the scope of this software-focused article. is exceeded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-sustainability-android-update-years/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos